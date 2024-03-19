Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints gap-down; Nikkei, Hang Seng slip 0.7%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints gap-down; Nikkei, Hang Seng slip 0.7%

Stock market Update on Tuesday, March 19: The US market ended higher on Monday led by Nasdaq ahead of the US Fed meet action later this week.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock market updates on March 19, 2024: Benchmark indices are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a tepid note amid mixed cues from the overseas peers. 
At 07:10 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,065, hinting at a 50-odd point gap down on the NSE benchmark Nifty 50.
Among individual stocks, TCS is likely to be in focus as Tata Sons is set to divest a 0.65 per cent stake (23.4 million shares) via block deal at a floor price of Rs 4,001 per share. 
That apart, Popular Vehicles and Services will debut on the bourses today. The company had issued shares at Rs 295 apiece, and the IPO was subscribed 1.2 times. Global cues
In Asia this morning, Nikkei and Hang Seng slipped 0.7 per cent each. Kospi declined 1.3 per cent, whle Shanghai, Straits Times and Taiwan were marginally in red. 
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained up to 0.8 per cent ahead of the US Fed meet later this week, where the central bank is expected to keep rates steady and provide cues on its monetary policy trajectory. Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent.
The US  10-year treasury bond yield quoted around 4.33 per cent in the run-up to the US Fed meet. Brent Crude Oil futures hovered around $87 per barrel.  

Key Events

8:43 AM

Auto component makers to gain from new 4-wheeler electric vehicle policy

8:39 AM

Investor should rebalance portfolio after surge in value fund returns

8:09 AM

Global Market Update:: Nikkei, Hang Seng dip 0.7% in weak Asian trade

8:05 AM

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Aditya Birla Sun Life, L&T Finance, Tata Steel, SBI

8:01 AM

Technical setup: Here's how Nifty Financial, Nifty PSU Bank may trade ahead

7:57 AM

Birla AMC promoters to sell 11.47% to raise about Rs 1.4K crore

7:43 AM

ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield seen quoting around 4.331 ahead of Fed meet

7:24 AM

US Market Update:: Nasdaq jumps 0.8% ahead of Fed meet

8:58 AM

Market regulator Sebi plans to boost municipal bond participation via ARCL

ARCL is a settlement and clearing provider for the tri-party repo, backed by Sebi and funded by asset management companies, launched last year to provide a common platform for market participants. READ MORE


8:54 AM

ICRA forecasts Indian IT service industry growth at 3-5% in FY25

Most of the top IT services firms have reported record levels of total contract value. For instance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a TCV of $8.1 billion in the third quarter of FY24. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Wealth managers advise clients to reduce their exposure to smallcaps

Somnath Mukherjee of ASK Private Wealth says the risk in the smallcap space has more to do with the enhanced regulatory scrutiny and the slowdown in profit growth. READ MORE

8:47 AM

Smallcap funds sit on over Rs 15,000 crore dry powder, shows data

Fund managers are keeping cash in hand amid strong inflows and elevated valuations in the small and midcap space. Stress data shows that nearly half of the schemes in the smallcap space are holding cash of 5 per cent or more at the end of February 2024. READ MORE


8:43 AM

Auto component makers to gain from new 4-wheeler electric vehicle policy

Currently Indian ancillary makers are not all capable of supplying EV-specific components but some component makers are suppliers to global EV OEMs. READ MORE


8:39 AM

Investor should rebalance portfolio after surge in value fund returns

Over the last year, value funds have delivered a category average return of 46.8 per cent to investors, outperforming most diversified equity categories, barring midcap and smallcap funds. Investors must temper their return expectations from these funds after their stellar performance. READ MORE


8:35 AM

India's outward FDI rises to $3.47 billion in February, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose substantially to $3.47 billion in February 2024, compared to over $2.82 billion in February 2023. Sequentially, FDI commitments were also up from $2.18 billion in January 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. READ MORE

8:31 AM

Fashion, grocery to capture 2/3rd of e-commerce by 2027: Falguni Nayar

Fashion, grocery, and general merchandise are projected to constitute two-thirds of the overall e-commerce demand by 2030, according to Falguni Nayar, founder, executive chairperson, and chief executive officer of beauty and fashion brand Nykaa. READ MORE

8:27 AM

Nvidia backs little-known Yotta Data Services in India's biggest AI bet yet

The company's products are so coveted because they're essential for the development of artificial intelligence, the technology that's set off a frenzy in industries around the world. READ MORE

8:23 AM

Trump endorses Ohio candidate Derek Merrin just hours before polls open

Merrin drew statewide attention for leading an intraparty rebellion in the Ohio House last year after a bitter fight over the speakership. READ MORE

Photo: Reuters

8:19 AM

With poll win in his pocket, Putin wants to secure a buffer zone in Ukraine

This "security zone", Putin said, "would be quite difficult to penetrate using the foreign-made strike assets at the enemy's disposal". READ MORE

8:14 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes near 22,055, hints at likely 70-odd point gap-down start


8:09 AM

Global Market Update:: Nikkei, Hang Seng dip 0.7% in weak Asian trade

Source: Yahoo Finance

8:05 AM

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Aditya Birla Sun Life, L&T Finance, Tata Steel, SBI

Tata Sons is set to divest a 0.65 per cent stake in in TCS on Tuesday in the open market, according to a term sheet. It will offload 23.4 million shares. READ MORE

8:01 AM

Technical setup: Here's how Nifty Financial, Nifty PSU Bank may trade ahead

Nifty Financial Services index is currently in a downtrend and traders are advised to sell on rallies, says Ravi Nathani. READ MORE

7:57 AM

Birla AMC promoters to sell 11.47% to raise about Rs 1.4K crore

The Aditya Birla Group, which holds a 50 per cent stake in the AMC, will offload 5 per cent, while Sun Life, which has a 36.48 per cent, will sell the remaining 6.47 per cent stake in the OFS. READ MORE


7:53 AM

TCS likely to offer 7-8% average salary hike to offsite employees

TCS' attrition rate has been normalising, standing at 13.3 per cent for the third quarter of FY24, down from 14.9 per cent in the previous quarter. READ MORE

7:47 AM

End of funding winter? Indian startups set to raise $8-10 billion this year

In 2022, Indian startups raised a total investment of $25 billion. In 2021 the fund raised a new high of $41.4 billion, according to Tracxn. READ MORE

7:43 AM

ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield seen quoting around 4.331 ahead of Fed meet


7:40 AM

Currency check:: Bitcoin trades close to $67,550 levels

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyGift NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE Midcap indexMid small-cap indicesGlobal MarketsCrude Oil PriceBitcoin pricesIndian equity markets

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News