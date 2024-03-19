Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints gap-down open; Nikkei, Hang Seng dip 1%

Stock market updates on March 19, 2024: Benchmark indices are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a tepid note amid mixed cues from the overseas peers.

At 07:10 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,065, hinting at a 50-odd point gap down on the NSE benchmark Nifty 50.

That apart, Popular Vehicles and Services will debut on the bourses today. The company had issued shares at Rs 295 apiece, and the IPO was subscribed 1.2 times.



Global cues

In Asia this morning, Nikkei and Hang Seng slipped 0.7 per cent each. Kospi declined 1.3 per cent, whle Shanghai, Straits Times and Taiwan were marginally in red.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained up to 0.8 per cent ahead of the US Fed meet later this week, where the central bank is expected to keep rates steady and provide cues on its monetary policy trajectory. Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent.

The US 10-year treasury bond yield quoted around 4.33 per cent in the run-up to the US Fed meet. Brent Crude Oil futures hovered around $87 per barrel.

