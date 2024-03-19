Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints gap-down open; Nikkei, Hang Seng dip 1%
Stock market Update on Tuesday, March 19: The US market ended higher on Monday led by Nasdaq ahead of the US Fed meet action later this week.
Stock market updates on March 19, 2024: Benchmark indices are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a tepid note amid mixed cues from the overseas peers.
At 07:10 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,065, hinting at a 50-odd point gap down on the NSE benchmark Nifty 50.
Among individual stocks, TCS is likely to be in focus as Tata Sons is set to divest a 0.65 per cent stake (23.4 million shares) via block deal at a floor price of Rs 4,001 per share.
That apart, Popular Vehicles and Services will debut on the bourses today. The company had issued shares at Rs 295 apiece, and the IPO was subscribed 1.2 times.
Global cues
In Asia this morning, Nikkei and Hang Seng slipped 0.7 per cent each. Kospi declined 1.3 per cent, whle Shanghai, Straits Times and Taiwan were marginally in red.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained up to 0.8 per cent ahead of the US Fed meet later this week, where the central bank is expected to keep rates steady and provide cues on its monetary policy trajectory. Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent.
The US 10-year treasury bond yield quoted around 4.33 per cent in the run-up to the US Fed meet. Brent Crude Oil futures hovered around $87 per barrel.
Global Market Update:: Nikkei, Hang Seng dip 0.7% in weak Asian trade
Stocks to Watch: TCS, Aditya Birla Sun Life, L&T Finance, Tata Steel, SBI
Tata Sons is set to divest a 0.65 per cent stake in in TCS on Tuesday in the open market, according to a term sheet. It will offload 23.4 million shares. READ MORE
Technical setup: Here's how Nifty Financial, Nifty PSU Bank may trade ahead
Nifty Financial Services index is currently in a downtrend and traders are advised to sell on rallies, says Ravi Nathani. READ MORE
Birla AMC promoters to sell 11.47% to raise about Rs 1.4K crore
The Aditya Birla Group, which holds a 50 per cent stake in the AMC, will offload 5 per cent, while Sun Life, which has a 36.48 per cent, will sell the remaining 6.47 per cent stake in the OFS. READ MORE
TCS likely to offer 7-8% average salary hike to offsite employees
TCS' attrition rate has been normalising, standing at 13.3 per cent for the third quarter of FY24, down from 14.9 per cent in the previous quarter. READ MORE
End of funding winter? Indian startups set to raise $8-10 billion this year
In 2022, Indian startups raised a total investment of $25 billion. In 2021 the fund raised a new high of $41.4 billion, according to Tracxn. READ MORE
ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield seen quoting around 4.331 ahead of Fed meet
Currency check:: Bitcoin trades close to $67,550 levels
Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil hovers around $87 per barrel
Commodity check:: Gold futures quote around $2,164 per ounce
US Market Update:: Nasdaq jumps 0.8% ahead of Fed meet
First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 7:21 AM IST