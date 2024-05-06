Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices slide up to 1% in volatile trade

Titan stock price drops 7% on May 06. Why brokerages have cut target price
Titan shares plunged 7.02 per cent to Rs 3,287 apiece on the BSE on Monday as brokerages cut target price for the stock following weaker-than-expected Q4 results. Titan is also the top loser on both NSE and BSE.
Titan reported a decline in its jewellery business earnings before interest (Ebit) margin by 80 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 12.2 per cent, which missed street estimates. Read more
10:58 AM
Real estate firm Godrej Properties zooms 8% on healthy rise in net profits
Shares of real estate firm Godrej Properties surged 7 per cent at Rs 2,777 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. This came after the company showcased a decent quarterly earnings for the quarter ending March 2023-24 (Q4FY24).
Godrej Properties posted a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 471 crore for the quarter ending March 2024. In the corresponding period last year, the profit stood at Rs 412 crore. Read more
10:48 AM
April services PMI softens to 60.8 but remains sturdy on robust demand
Growth in India's dominant services industry softened in April but remained sturdy on robust domestic and foreign demand, lifting business confidence to a three-month high, a survey showed on Monday.
The HSBC final India Services Purchasing Managers' Index , compiled by S&P Global, fell to 60.8 in April from 61.2 in March, confounding a preliminary estimate for a rise to 61.7. Read more
10:47 AM
Indegene IPO opens today, May 06. Planning to subscribe? What analysts say
Indegene, a healthcare solutions company, initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today, the company has announced the price band for IPO at Rs 430-452 per share. The total offering amounts to Rs 1,841.76 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 760 crore and an offer for sale of 2.3 crore shares aggregating up to Rs 1,081.76 crore. The IPO is scheduled to close on May 8. Read more
10:14 AM
Here's why PFC, REC, PNB, BOB, SBI slipped up to 9% on May 06
Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) and state financial institutions were under pressure on Monday, falling up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade on profit booking, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed tighter rules to govern lending to projects under implementation. READ MORE
9:43 AM
Hindalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel on your buy list? Wait for a dip, say analysts
Stocks of metal companies have been buzzing at the bourses for quite some time now. The Nifty Metal index, the gauge of metal companies, has soared 43 per cent over the past six months, as against a 17-per cent surge in the Nifty50 index.
Individually, Hindustan Copper stock has soared 167 per cent, while stocks of Jindal Steel and Power, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, Vedanta, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) have rallied between 56 per cent and 99 per cent during the period. Read more
9:30 AM
Titan slips 4% on muted Q4 earnings
9:28 AM
Godrej Prop up 6%
9:26 AM
Broader markets trade in red
9:23 AM
Titan, SBI, Cipla top losers on Nifty
9:21 AM
Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, TCS advance on Sensex
9:19 AM
Nifty holds 22,500
9:17 AM
Sensex opens 200 points higher at 74,078 levels
9:06 AM
Pre-open::Nifty trades above 22,750
9:04 AM
Sensex jumps 450 points in pre-open
Stock Market Live on May 6: Benchmark index Sensex continues to trade in green at 74,042.25 levels, up 164.10 points or 0.22 per cent. However, Nifty slipped 0.11 per cent or 25.45 points to 22,450.40 levels.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, M&M were among the top gainers while Titan, SBI, NTPC were major laggards, on BSE.
On NSE, Britannia, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers while Titan, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports among the top losers.
In the broader markets, Nifty SmallCap was down 1.56 per cent while MidCap was down nearly 1 per cent.
Sectorally, Nifty PSU was the top loser, down 4.10 per cent. It was followed by Consumer Durables (down 2.11 per cent), Media (down 1.98 per cent).