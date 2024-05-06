Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices slide up to 1% in volatile trade

Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, M&M were among the top gainers while Titan, SBI, NTPC were major laggards, on BSE.

On NSE, Britannia, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers while Titan, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports among the top losers.

In the broader markets, Nifty SmallCap was down 1.56 per cent while MidCap was down nearly 1 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty PSU was the top loser, down 4.10 per cent. It was followed by Consumer Durables (down 2.11 per cent), Media (down 1.98 per cent).