Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 450 pts, Nifty above 22,750 in pre-open
Stock Market Live on May 6: Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.11 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 zoomed 0.59 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live on Thursday, May 6: Indian equities may open higher on Monday, tracking global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures was trading nearly 111 points higher as against Nifty50 futures.
In the Asia-Pacific region, stock markets opened on a positive note on Monday tracking Wall Street gains.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.11 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 zoomed 0.59 per cent. Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi will be shut for trading today.
On the other side of the globe, Wall Street closed higher on Friday following the release of fresh nonfarm payrolls data.
The report indicated that the US economy added fewer jobs than anticipated in April, along with a rise in unemployment, which alleviated concerns of an overheating economy. This prompted traders to speculate that the Federal Reserve might consider lowering interest rates sooner than expected.
The Nasdaq led with 1.99 per cent gains, followed by the S&P 500, which jumped by 1.26 per cent. The Dow also finished higher, with a gain of 1.26 per cent.
Brent crude oil prices rose 0.35 per cent to $83.25 per barrel.
Stocks to watch
BirlaCorp: The company profit zoomed 127 per cent to Rs 193 crore for the quarter ending March 2024 (Q4FY24). Its revenue rose nearly 7 per cent to Rs 2,682 crore
One 97 Communications: Payments aggregator Paytm announced that Bhavesh Gupta stepped down as COO and president of the company.
Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts profit soared 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-oY) to Rs 563 crore in Q4FY24, from Rs 460 crore in Q4FY23.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank's Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY24 rose to Rs 13,782 crore from Rs 10,939 crore in FY23, marking a 26 per cent year-on-year increase.
Pre-open::Nifty trades above 22,750
Sensex jumps 450 points in pre-open
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 83,400
The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 83,400. READ MORE
Q4 Results Preview: Lupin may see strong topline, bottomline growth
Indian pharmaceutical major Lupin is set to witness a strong financial earnings on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY23), showing a 14-16 per cent Y-o-Y jump in its topline, registering revenues in the range of Rs 5,068 crore and Rs 5,146 crore, according to brokerage estimates. The company recorded a revenue of Rs 4,430 in the Q4FY23. READ MORE
Anand Rathi recommends buy on Dr.Reddys, Cipla and Piramal Enterprises
DR Reddy shows a strong uptrend with higher highs and higher lows on a weekly scale, indicating sustained upward momentum and bullish sentiment. READ MORE
Government bond yields to edge lower, tracking decline in US peers
Indian government bond yields are expected to edge lower in early session on Monday, tracking a decline in US peers after softer-than-expected jobs data. READ MORE
Rupee to track Asian peers; bonds eye moves in US yields, foreign flows
The Indian rupee is likely to take cues from its Asian peers, while government bonds will eye movement in Treasury yields after US economic data raised investor expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut policy rates twice this year. READ MORE
Indian market has 'unexplored' opportunities, says Warren Buffett
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said that the Indian market has unexplored opportunities which his conglomerate holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, would like to explore in the future". READ MORE
Stocks to Buy: Here's why Angel One is bullish on Fortis, Piramal Pharma
Fortis Healthcare is in a secular uptrend, hovering above its EMAs (Exponential Moving Average) on the daily time frame chart. READ MORE
Nifty Outlook: Broader mkts participation to boost benchmarks to new highs
Considering the momentum from the previous trading week, our domestic market started the new week on a flat to positive note and maintained its positive stature for most of the sessions. READ MORE
Stocks to watch on May 6: Tata Power, Sun Pharma, Zydus Life, Nerolac
Kansai Nerolac Paints: It saw an 18.76 per cent increase in its net consolidated profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. Its profit after tax reached Rs 114.29 crore in Q4 FY24, up from Rs 96.24 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. In Q4 FY24, the company's net consolidated total income reached Rs 1,801.92 crore, marking a growth of 3.36 per cent from Rs 1,743.29 crore recorded in the similar quarter last year.
J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday reported its highest-ever annual profit at Rs 1,767 crore for 2023-24. Its Managing Director and CEO Baldev Prakash said the net profit surged 48 per cent compared to the previous fiscal. READ MORE
Brent crude at $83.29 per bbl
GIFT Nifty indicates higher start for Indian markets
The GIFT Nifty futures was trading nearly 111 points higher as against Nifty50 futures.
Asian markets track Wall Street gains
US market closed higher on Friday
First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:58 AM IST