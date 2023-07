Stocks in focus



LTIMindtree: The stock will replace HDFC in the Nifty50 index from July 13.



Syngene/Strides Pharma: Stelis Biopharma, the biologics arm of Strides is selling its multi-modal manufacturing facility at Bengaluru for Rs 702 crore to Syngene.

Asian markets largely fell this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200, Strait times and Kospi declining 0.12-0.32 per cent. US futures sat slightly in green. ,