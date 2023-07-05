STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a start in green on Wednesday even as equities elsewhere in Asia are muted this morning. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were 40 points higher at 19,500 levels. The two indices have been hitting fresh record highs over the last four days with the BSE Sensex up 4 per cent in 5 sessions.Wednesday's trade will be stock specific while investors await services PMI reading in India, Japan and China. Minutes from the US Fed's latest meeting will also be out later tonight. Asian markets largely fell this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200, Strait times and Kospi declining 0.12-0.32 per cent. US futures sat slightly in green. Stocks in focusLTIMindtree: The stock will replace HDFC in the Nifty50 index from July 13.Syngene/Strides Pharma: Stelis Biopharma, the biologics arm of Strides is selling its multi-modal manufacturing facility at Bengaluru for Rs 702 crore to Syngene.