Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt panel considering major cut to food weighting in new CPI basket

The panel, under the statistics ministry, is discussing a proposal to reduce the weight of food in the consumer price basket by as much as 8 percentage points

vegetable, Vegetable vendors, vegetables

The Reserve Bank of India has kept interest rates unchanged for more than a year, and stuck to a relatively hawkish stance given inflation is above its 4 per cent target | (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shruti Srivastava
 
An Indian government panel tasked with revising the nation’s consumer price index is considering a substantial cut in the weighting of food, according to a person familiar with the matter, a move that could curb inflation spikes in the South Asian nation.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The panel, under the statistics ministry, is discussing a proposal to reduce the weight of food in the consumer price basket by as much as 8 percentage points, according to the person, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The food and beverage category makes up 54.2 per cent of the current CPI basket. 

The CPI is currently based on consumer spending patterns surveyed in 2011-2012, which economists say are outdated and may be distorting the official inflation data the central bank uses to set interest rates. More recent surveys show consumers are spending less of their budget on food than they did a decade ago. Bloomberg Economics estimates inflation in June was 70 basis points higher than it would have been using new weights.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for further information.

The Reserve Bank of India has kept interest rates unchanged for more than a year, and stuck to a relatively hawkish stance given inflation is above its 4 per cent target. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the RBI will likely hold again on Thursday. 

Food is a big driver of inflation in India given its high weighting in the CPI basket. In June, food prices rose 9.36 per cent from a year earlier, pushing up the headline inflation rate to 5.08 per cent. Excluding food and energy costs, inflation was 3.15 per cent.

More From This Section

Bimstec members must consider phase-wise FTA for faster implementation: CII

Relief for homeowners: Govt allows flexibility in LTCG tax calculation

Despite PLI push, electronics imports top $20 bn for fifth quarter

Bangladesh unrest not likely to impact India's overall trade balance: S&P

India needs capacity to deal with non-trade issues in FTA talks: Barthwal


A revision of the CPI, which currently has some 299 items, would see redundant items such as horse cart fares, prices for video cassette recorders, and costs of audio and video cassettes likely weeded out of the calculation. The government panel is also discussing including consumer electronic products, such as smartphones in the updated index, the person said. 

The changes to the CPI weights and the base year, which are under consideration now, will likely only be implemented by January 2026. The revisions are based on results of new consumer spending surveys, which the statistics ministry is still finalizing. The entire process is expected to be completed sometime during 2025.

India’s Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, a top official in the Ministry of Finance, last month argued the central bank’s inflation target should exclude food. Several economists, however, said removing food from the CPI target wasn’t appropriate for a country like India.

Also Read

Commerce ministry developing e-platform to connect exporters, MSMEs, govt

Govt releases Haj policy 2025, Haj Committee of India quota now 70%

Bangladesh unrest: Cabinet Committee on Security meets to assess situation

Viksit Bharat a vision document in work for a developed India by 2047: Govt

2 proposals received for 8th pay panel, not under consideration: Govt

Topics : indian government CPI CPI Inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon