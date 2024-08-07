Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shilpa Medicare's stock rallies 8% on successful phase-1 trials of rHA

Shares of Shilpa Medicare soared up to 7.96 per cent at Rs 718.90 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday deals

clinical trials

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Shilpa Medicare soared up to 7.96 per cent at Rs 718.90 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company announced that it has successfully completed its phase one clinical trial for recombinant human albumin 20 per cent (rHA).

“The positive results from this trial mark a significant milestone in the development of rHA, demonstrating its potential as a viable alternative to plasma derived human serum albumin,” the company said in an exchange filing. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The randomised phase 1 clinical study involved 62 healthy volunteers. The trial aimed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of rHA at different dose levels.

Among the key findings of the phase one trial was that rHA demonstrated clinical benefits through surrogate endpoints such as colloidal osmotic pressure and hematocrit ratio, comparable to human-derived albumin. 

Further, the safety profile of rHA was favourable, with no serious adverse events reported. Additionally, the incidence of anti-drug antibodies was similar to that seen with human-derived albumin, indicating no significant immunogenicity concerns. rHA also showed comparable bioavailability to human albumin, further supporting its potential as a viable alternative, the company said. 

Albumin is in high demand for various medical treatments, including restoring blood volume and replacing lost fluids during accidents, serious burn injuries, foetal erythroblastosis, hypoproteinemia, and surgeries.

However, the supply of human serum albumin is limited due to the reliance on whole blood or donated human plasma. Shilpa’s Recombinant Human Albumin 20 per cent (rHA), derived from yeast, offers a highly purified, structurally and functionally equivalent alternative to human serum albumin, the company stated. 

Albumins are transport proteins that carry various substances in the body. Human serum albumin, the main protein in human blood plasma, makes up about 50 per cent of plasma proteins. It helps transport water, minerals (like calcium, sodium, and potassium), fatty acids, hormones, bilirubin, thyroid hormone (T4), and certain medicines (including barbiturates).

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap, SmallCap indices rally 2%; Mufti, Edelweiss, Venkeys zoom 14%

Ceigall India listing price prediction: GMP signals muted gains; Details

FPI buying in Indian IT rises to highest since 2022 in July, shows data

Operational performance in Q1, new business growth to drive Delhivery

LIC Housing, Marico among 4 stocks with short buildup; key levels to track

The market capitalisation of Shilpa Medicare is Rs 6,950 crore, according to the BSE. At 12:57 PM; the shares of the company were trading 6.74 per cent higher at Rs 710.75 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex surged by 0.77 per cent to 79,200 levels. 

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer of APIs and formulations, with significant expertise in oncology. It supplies over 30 oncology APIs to various regulated markets, including the USA, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, and other emerging markets.

Also Read

Fusion Finance stock tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q1 results

Caplin Point stock zooms over 5% on robust Q1 results; bottomline grows 20%

Suzlon Energy locked in 5% upper circuit after acquisition worth Rs 620 cr

Cummins India shares soar 7% post robust Q1FY25 net profit growth

IndusInd Bank down 2%, hits 52-week low; trades lower for 6th straight day

Topics : Buzzing stocks Shilpa Medicare Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon