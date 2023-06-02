close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mankind Pharma scales new high; rallies 11% in 3 days post Q4 earnings beat

Currently, the stock was quoting 40 per cent higher over its issue price of Rs 1,080.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Mandkind Pharma hits new high since listing; stock surges 8%

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Mankind Pharma rallied 8 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 1,509 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. With this, the stock of the pharmaceutical company — popular for its Manforce brand of condoms and Prega News pregnancy test kit – surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,439, touched on May 12, 2023.
Mankind Pharma made its stock market debut on May 9, 2023. Currently, the stock was quoting 40 per cent higher over its issue price of Rs 1,080. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over four-fold today. A combined 1.3 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE, till 12:54 pm. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 62,575.
In the past three days, the stock has surged 11 per cent after the company reported a better-than-expected 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 294 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY23), aided by robust sales. Revenue from operations rose 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,726 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid

Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; Indiabulls RE sinks 20%, Zomato 6%

Graphite India, HEG surge 10% on heavy volumes in subdued market

Despite signs of fatigue, market breadth shows bulls have upper hand

Minda Corp hits new high; up 4% ahead of board meet to raise funds

NCC gains 3% on winning orders worth Rs 2,088 crore in May 2023

Hero MotoCorp surges 4%, nears 52-week high on healthy sales in May

Mankind Pharma said its domestic business continued to outperform the Indian pharma market (IPM) in FY23, led by growth in chronic segments whose share has increased to 34 per cent from 33 per cent in FY22.  
The consumer healthcare business has maintained its double digit growth with dominant brand leadership in its categories. The company’s focus is on increasing value of prescription within existing class II-IV and rural markets and increasing penetration in metros through higher chronic presence, the management said.
“Mankind reported its first quarterly earnings post-listing and it was ahead of our estimates. We expect steady double-digit growth momentum over FY23-26 on the back of continued growth outperformance vs IPM,” analysts at BNP Paribas India said.
The brokerage expects outperformance in the domestic market to continue with an increasing contribution of chronic products. “We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 12.6/18.5/21.9 per cent over FY23-26E. We factor in higher India sales and raise our FY24/25 earnings by 2-3 per cent,” it said in a result update.
It maintained a BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,520 (Rs 1,500 previously), based on 30x (unchanged) FY25E earnings.

Mankind Pharma

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Mankind Pharma Markets

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mankind Pharma scales new high; rallies 11% in 3 days post Q4 earnings beat

Mandkind Pharma hits new high since listing; stock surges 8%
2 min read

Graphite India, HEG surge 10% on heavy volumes in subdued market

Graphite
3 min read

Despite signs of fatigue, market breadth shows bulls have upper hand

Bulls and bears
3 min read

Minda Corp hits new high; up 4% ahead of board meet to raise funds

Minda Corp set to focus on organic growth after 15.7% Pricol buy
3 min read

NCC gains 3% on winning orders worth Rs 2,088 crore in May 2023

highways, nhai, roads, construction, transport
2 min read

Most Popular

Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, NHPC, AstraZeneca, SJVN

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Market Live: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty tests 18,550; Auto, FMCG stocks shine

BSE, stock market, sensex
1 min read

Coal India offer for sale: Institutional part subscribed 1.6 times

Coal India
2 min read

Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
4 min read

Westlife Foodworld soars 10% to hit a new high on strong business outlook

McDonald’s
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon