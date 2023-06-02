Stock Market Live: Asian shares higher; S&P500, Nasdaq end at 9 month-highs
Stock Market Live updates on June 2, 2023: At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,619 levels, up 55 points
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a steady start on Friday following positive domestic and global cues. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,619 levels, up 55 points.
