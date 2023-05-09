Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 150 pts, Nifty holds above 18,250 in pre-open

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 150 pts, Nifty holds above 18,250 in pre-open

Stock market live: The market action will remain stock specific with Q4FY23 results of SRF, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin, Raymond, Apollo Tyres, and Nazara Technologies, among others on the radar

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 150 pts, Nifty holds above 18,250 in pre-open

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are looking to open on a quiet note Tuesday amid tepid moves across global markets. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was quoting at 18,320, down 30-odd points. 

The market action will remain stock specific with Q4FY23 results of SRF, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin, Raymond, Apollo Tyres, and Nazara Technologies, among others on the radar. 

New listing: The Street will also track Mankind Pharma's market debut on Tuesday. The stock can list up to 10 per cent higher over the issue price of Rs 1,080, as per ipowatch.com. 


Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO: The Rs 3,200 crore IPO of Nexus Select Trust Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) will open today and close on Thursday. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 95-100 per share. 

Global markets: Asian indices were mixed this morning with Nikkei up 0.7 per cent while Hang Seng, Strait times, and Kospi dipped 0.2-0.5 per cent. 

In the US overnight, the S&P500 ended 0.05 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite gained nearly 0.2 per cent. The Dow closed almost 0.2 per cent down.
8:59 AM May 23

WATCH: How will markets react to Karnataka poll results?

9:10 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty jumps to 18,300 level

9:09 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex rises over 100 pts

8:59 AM May 23

8:54 AM May 23

Analysts see up to 70% upside in Paytm post strong fourth quarter

PayTM recognised the full year UPI incentives of Rs 180 crore in Q4 and about Rs 133 crore is for the first 9 months. READ
8:50 AM May 23

At record 795 tonnes, RBI's gold reserves see sharp on-year spike

The share of the country’s foreign currency assets deployed in overseas securities rose to 80.76 per cent by March 2023 from 76.53 per cent in September 2022, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves. READ
8:46 AM May 23

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook

"India's rating reflects strengths from a robust growth outlook compared with peers and resilient external finances," Fitch Ratings said. READ
8:42 AM May 23

NEW LISTING: Mankind Pharma eyes up to 10% listing premium

As per ipowatch.com, the stock is commanding a GMP of around Rs 100. It could thus list 8-10 per cent higher over the issue price of Rs 1,080. 

8:38 AM May 23

Charts reveal bearish trend for Nifty Private Bank index in near-term

By maintaining a strict stop-loss limit and implementing a sell-on-rise approach, investors can navigate present market trends with ease and mitigate potential losses, said the technical analyst. READ
8:32 AM May 23

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO to open today; raises Rs 1,440 cr via anchor issue

Blackstone-sponsored Nexus Select Trust, which will hit the capital market on Tuesday, has raised Rs 1,440 crore from anchor investors. READ
8:27 AM May 23

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

PNB Housing Finance: Punjab National Bank has infused capital amounting to Rs 498.75 crore in the Rights Issue of PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL), the lender informed the exchanges via a filing.
 
Kansai Nerolac: The company's Board has approved bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. With this, the authorised share capital will increase from Rs 66.5 crore to 85 crore. READ
8:22 AM May 23

DIIs aid momentum: Buy Rs 245 crore of shares Monday

8:20 AM May 23

FII buying continues: Rs 2,124 crore of shares bought on Monday

8:15 AM May 23

Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

Adani Ports had floated a tender of up to $130 million of 3.375% 2024 maturity dollar-denominated bonds late last month. READ
8:11 AM May 23

Brent Crude tests $77 per barrel mark

8:08 AM May 23

SGX Nifty signals Flat to negative start

8:00 AM May 23

US Fed survey shows banks tightened lending standards to households, businesses

On Monday, the US Federal Reserve’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion survey showed that requirements got tougher for commercial and industrial loans.

The report showed the recent trouble within the banking space caused banks to tighten lending standards to households and businesses, potentially posing a threat to US economic growth.

7:55 AM May 23

Dow, Nasdaq, S&P500 futures trade with negative bias

7:52 AM May 23

Barring Japan's Nikkei, Asian market tread lower

7:48 AM May 23

US equities see muted close Monday as investors await CPI data

7:41 AM May 23

Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard 

