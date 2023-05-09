MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 150 pts, Nifty holds above 18,250 in pre-open

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are looking to open on a quiet note Tuesday amid tepid moves across global markets. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was quoting at 18,320, down 30-odd points.



The market action will remain stock specific with Q4FY23 results of SRF, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin, Raymond, Apollo Tyres, and Nazara Technologies, among others on the radar.



New listing: The Street will also track Mankind Pharma's market debut on Tuesday. The stock can list up to 10 per cent higher over the issue price of Rs 1,080, as per ipowatch.com.



Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO: The Rs 3,200 crore IPO of Nexus Select Trust Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) will open today and close on Thursday. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 95-100 per share.



Global markets: Asian indices were mixed this morning with Nikkei up 0.7 per cent while Hang Seng, Strait times, and Kospi dipped 0.2-0.5 per cent.



In the US overnight, the S&P500 ended 0.05 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite gained nearly 0.2 per cent. The Dow closed almost 0.2 per cent down. Read More