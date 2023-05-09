close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MARKET LIVE: Tepid open likely; Mankind Pharma debut, Nexus Trust IPO eyed

Stock market live: The market action will remain stock specific with Q4FY23 results of SRF, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin, Raymond, Apollo Tyres, and Nazara Technologies, among others on the radar

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex, Nifty fall amid hike in crude oil price, deficient monsoons

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are looking to open on a quiet note Tuesday amid tepid moves across global markets. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was quoting at 18,320, down 30-odd points.  ...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty Mankind Pharma Mahanagar Gas IPOs REIT

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Charts reveal bearish trend for Nifty Private Bank index in near-term

Trading Strategy
3 min read

Gold declines Rs 325 to Rs 60,925 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 965

Gold
1 min read
Premium

Strong fourth quarter perks up Paytm stock; stock jumps nearly 5%

Paytm
4 min read

Share of foreign currency assets in overseas securities rises to 81%

RBI
2 min read

Blackstone's delisting offer for India's R Systems International fails

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%

The analysts also say that weak domestic remittances (due to reverse migration) and weak perishables output (in the past few months) do not leave rural households to spend much on FMCG and other products
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Sensex recovers 800 pts from Friday's low; key reasons behind the rally

bull market, rise, rally, sensex, share
3 min read

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon