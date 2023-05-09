close

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Helped by a property upcycle, analysts at Jefferies believe various government initiatives are likely to drive capex going ahead

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
India Inc could be embarking on a new phase of capital expenditure (capex) cycle, believe analysts, and suggest that its revival will lead to re-rating of industrial stocks going ahead.
Helped by a property upcycle, analysts at Jefferies believe various government initiatives are likely to drive capex going ahead. Indicators, they said, include private new project announcement at Rs 25 trillion for FY23 (up 150 per cent from pre-pandemic levels) and credit growth at around 16 per cent, which is close to pre-pandemic highs.
"Order flows in the industrial companies have also picked up, with over 15 per cent YoY growth from the pre-pandemic lows of 5 per cent. Capacity utilisation at 73 per cent is above the historical average, which gives us optimism that we are entering a new phase of the capex cycle," wrote Mahesh Nandurkar, managing director at Jefferies in a recent coauthored note with Abhinav Sinha and Nishant Poddar.
First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

