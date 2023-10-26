Sensex plunges 901 pts, Nifty nears 18,850 as sell-off enters 6th day

Stock market highlights: Market sell-off entered sixth day Thursday as tensions in West Asia, coupled with sticky US Treasury yields at around 5 per cent, triggered risk-off sentiment among investors. Back home, mixed Q2Fy24 results, thus far, are doing little to trim the slide.

At the headline level, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 901 points, or 1.41 per cent, to end at 63,148. The index hit an intra-day low of 63,114 during the day.

The NSE's Nifty50, meanwhile, ended the October F&O series at 18,857, falling 265 points or 1.41 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 18,843.

26 of the 30 Sensex stocks and 46 of the 50 Nifty stocks nursed losses led by M&M, Bajaj Finance, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Tech M, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Titan Company, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, SBI, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, Coal India, and Bajaj Auto. All these stocks cracked between 1.5 per cent and 4 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index shed 0.94 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap index fell 0.19 per cent.

Sectorally, the Nifty Financial Services index fell the most in this broad-based selling. The index dropped 1.5 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal index (down 1.5 per cent), and the Nifty Private Bank index (down 1.27 per cent).