Sensex plunges 901 pts, Nifty nears 18,850 as sell-off enters 6th day

Closing Bell on October 26, 2023: In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index shed 0.94 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap index fell 0.19 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Stock market highlights: Market sell-off entered sixth day Thursday as tensions in West Asia, coupled with sticky US Treasury yields at around 5 per cent, triggered risk-off sentiment among investors. Back home, mixed Q2Fy24 results, thus far, are doing little to trim the slide.
At the headline level, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 901 points, or 1.41 per cent, to end at 63,148. The index hit an intra-day low of 63,114 during the day.
The NSE's Nifty50, meanwhile, ended the October F&O series at 18,857, falling 265 points or 1.41 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 18,843.
26 of the 30 Sensex stocks and 46 of the 50 Nifty stocks nursed losses led by M&M, Bajaj Finance, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Tech M, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Titan Company, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, SBI, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, Coal India, and Bajaj Auto. All these stocks cracked between 1.5 per cent and 4 per cent. 
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index shed 0.94 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap index fell 0.19 per cent. 
Sectorally, the Nifty Financial Services index fell the most in this broad-based selling. The index dropped 1.5 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal index (down 1.5 per cent), and the Nifty Private Bank index (down 1.27 per cent).

Key Events

3:51 PM

Currency check :: Rupee ends 4 paise weaker at 83.23/$

3:43 PM

IRM Energy ends over 6% lower against issue price

3:41 PM

Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices end sharply off lows

3:40 PM

Sectoral trends :: Sea of red sweeps markets; Metla index down 1.6%

3:38 PM

Sensex Heatmap :: 26 of 30 stocks sink; M&M, Bajaj twins slide up to 4%

3:37 PM

Closing Bell :: Nifty ends near 18,850

3:36 PM

Closing Bell :: Sensex plunges 900 pts

3:16 PM

Cipla Q2 net profit seen rising 25% YoY; US sales may drop QoQ to $215 mn

2:57 PM

Maruti Q2 preview: Focus on SUVs, lower costs to aid margins, say analysts

2:06 PM

HDFC Bank slips 2%; stock weak for third straight day, nearing 52-week low

12:49 PM

Sona Comstar surges 5% on strong Q2 operational performance

11:31 AM

Max Fin, JSP, Oberoi: Strategy for stocks with highest F&O rollover to Nov

11:14 AM

Sonata Software surges 6% in weak market on healthy Q2, 1:1 bonus issue

11:03 AM

Market check: Nifty retreats to lowest level since June 28

10:47 AM

IRM Energy makes weak debut, lists at 5% discount against issue price

10:19 AM

Tech M hits over 2-month low on disappointing Q2 results; analysts bearish

10:04 AM

New Listing :: IRM Energy lists at Rs 479 on BSE vs issue price of Rs 505

9:25 AM

Tech M slides 3% as PAT sees biggest decline in 16 years in Q2

9:22 AM

Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices shed up to 1.6%

9:20 AM

Sectoral trends :: Metal, Media, Realty, Auto indices sink 1% each

9:19 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: 3 stocks shine on a wobbly day; Axis Bank up 1%

9:17 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty tests 19,000 in early deals

9:16 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex sinks 300 pts amid downbeat global sentiment

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty may start below 19,100

9:07 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex declines nearly 300 pts

9:02 AM

Currency alert: Rupee opens 1 paise weaker at 83.20/$

8:58 AM

Watch: Should you buy stocks of oil explorers as crude prices rise?

8:06 AM

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

8:02 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Tech M, IRM Energy, RIL, Sonata Software, ACC, PNB

7:53 AM

Gift Nifty Nov futures at 19,107; signal gap-down open of 100 points

4:06 PM

Tech View :: 'Nifty, Bank Nifty may see pullback rally'

Nifty50
Over the last three trading sessions, the Nifty has corrected 700 points and is appearing oversold on the hourly time frame chart. The Nifty has now reached the support cluster of 18,860 – 18,740 where support in the form of the 40-week moving the weekly lower Bollinger band is placed. Considering that Nifty has reached a support zone and is appearing oversold on the hourly charts, we can expect a pullback till 19,000 – 19,050. However, it is likely to be only a temporary pause in the overall downtrend.

On the downside, the Nifty is likely to drift towards 18,500 levels in the short term and the intermediate pullbacks should be used as a selling opportunity. In terms of levels, 18,700 – 18,650 shall act as a crucial support zone while 19,000 – 19,050 is the immediate hurdle zone.
 
Nifty Bank
Bank Nifty is heading towards the psychological support of the 42,000. The fall has been very sharp and is appearing oversold which increases the probability of a pullback. The pullback can be expected till 42,500 – 42,600. However, it is unlikely to result into a trend reversal. Overall, the trend is negative and we expect it to target levels of 40850 from short term perspective.

Views by: Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

3:56 PM

Comment :: 'India Inc Q2 results below par'

Till date, the actual domestic Q2 results are below par in comparison to the excited earnings forecasted. Similar disappointments are visible in developed economies. Downgrade in earnings and valuation is arising due to risk of further slowdown of the economy due to geopolitical and elevated interest rates. Also selling pressure intensified due to expiry-led volatility influencing investors to stay cautious.

Views by: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

3:53 PM

Bond Market :: 10-year yields on G-Sec hardens

3:51 PM

Currency check :: Rupee ends 4 paise weaker at 83.23/$

3:49 PM

IPO Update :: Blue Jet Healthcare fully subscribed on day 2

3:48 PM

Jio Financial soars around 3% amid report of stake hike by RIL

3:46 PM

Sonata Software leaps around 9% on 1:1 bonus issue plan

3:45 PM

Tech M hits 2-month low intraday as Q2 results disappoint

3:44 PM

Axis Bank rises 2% in weak market on robust Q2 show

3:43 PM

IRM Energy ends over 6% lower against issue price

3:41 PM

Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices end sharply off lows

3:40 PM

Sectoral trends :: Sea of red sweeps markets; Metla index down 1.6%

3:38 PM

Sensex Heatmap :: 26 of 30 stocks sink; M&M, Bajaj twins slide up to 4%

3:37 PM

Closing Bell :: Nifty ends near 18,850

3:36 PM

Closing Bell :: Sensex plunges 900 pts

3:26 PM

Q2 Earnings :: Shriram Finance reports PAT of Rs 1,751 crore

>> PAT was Rs 1,555.1 crore YoY

>> NII at Rs 4,934 crore vs Rs 4,174 crore YoY

>> Dividend declared of Rs 20/share

>> GNPA at 5.79% vs 6.03% QoQ

>> NNPA at 2.8% vs 2.96% QoQ

3:16 PM

Cipla Q2 net profit seen rising 25% YoY; US sales may drop QoQ to $215 mn

As per an average of six brokerage estimates, the drug maker may report 11 per cent yearly (YoY) growth in revenue to Rs 6,469 crore. Profit after tax could rise 25 per cent YoY to Rs 985 crore. READ MORE

3:06 PM

ALERT:: Coromandel International Q2 revenue dips 31%; stock tumbles 4%

Coromandel International today reported a 1.9 per cent growth in Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 754.59 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 740.56 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, declined 30.7 per cent YoY to Rs 7,032.92 crore.


2:57 PM

Maruti Q2 preview: Focus on SUVs, lower costs to aid margins, say analysts

At the bottomline level, analysts expect the company's standalone net profit to rise up to 66 per cent year-on-year. READ MORE


2:48 PM

Market check:: BSE SmallCap index recovers over 2% from the day's low


Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMARKET WRAPMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMidcapsSmallcapDalal StreetCrude Oil PriceQ2 resultsTech MahindraAxis Bank

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

