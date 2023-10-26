Zerodha forays into MF space with passive fund launches: Should you invest?

Apart from Zerodha, the only other fund tracking the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Index is the Edelweiss Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund, which was launched in December 2021.

The fund launch comes at a time when the competition has heated up in the Indian asset management company space. Helios MF has also ventured into active space with the launch of its overnight fund and flexicap fund. Notably, this is the fund house’s first equity launch and the second NFO. Helios MF has debuted with Helios Overfund Fund on October 19. Earlier this month, Mumbai-based Neo also bagged $35 million in funding to build products in the financial advisory and asset management space. In September, Groww also got the Sebi nod to launch its first index fund. Earlier this year, conglomerate Reliance Jio teamed up with BlackRock to enter the Indian asset management market.

While the index fund will entail a minimum SIP investment of Rs 100, the minimum threshold for the ELSS fund has been set at Rs 500.Zerodha Fund House will only have direct plans.