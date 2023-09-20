STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty below 20K; HDFC Bk, RIL drag

Live Stock Market Updates: The key frontline indices started Wednesday's trade on a negative note owing to nervousness ahead of the US Fed meet outcome later tonight. Market sentiment was also hit amid deteriorating ties between India and Canada, as they could have a bearing on flows into India. Read More The S&P BSE Sensex touched a low of 66,985, and was down 500 points at 67,075 levels. The NSE Nifty50 dipped below the 20,000-mark to hit a low of 19,969, and was down 150 points at 19,975 levels. HDFC Bank down 3 per cent was the major loser among the Sensex 30 stocks followed by another index heavyweight Reliance Industries, down 1.7 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Titan were the other notable laggards. Broader indices, however, had recouped losses - both BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down around 0.2 per cent each. Meanwhile, among Asian peers Hang Seng declined 0.6 per cent. Nikkei, Shanghai and Taiwan were down up to 0.3 per cent. New Listing Alert: R R Kabel to debut today R R Kabel will be the first IPO to list under the new T+2 timeline. Grey Market Premium indicates a moderate gain at the opening bell for the stock. Read More Primary Market Action Yatra Online: The IPO will close for subscription today. The issue so far has received likewarm response and was subscribed 31 per cent. Signature Global: The company focussed on affordable housing plans to raise up to Rs 730 crore from its maiden share sale, in the price band of Rs 366 - Rs 385 starting today. Sai Silks Kalamandir: To raise up to Rs 1,201 crore on offering shares in the price band of Rs 210 - Rs 222. Read More