Home / Markets / News / STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty below 20K; HDFC Bk, RIL drag
LiveNew Update

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty below 20K; HDFC Bk, RIL drag

Stock market Update on Wednesday, September 20: Broader indices, however, had recouped losses - both BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down around 0.2 per cent each.

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Live Stock Market Updates: The key frontline indices started Wednesday's trade on a negative note owing to nervousness ahead of the US Fed meet outcome later tonight.

Key Events

10:24 AM

MARKET CHECK: Sensex deepens losses, down 600 pts

10:13 AM

Karnataka Bank gains 4%, hits over 15-year high on fund raising plans

10:02 AM

NEW LISTING: RR Kabel lists at 14% premium on BSE

9:40 AM

HDFC Bank sinks 3% on laying out bleak near-term outlook

9:35 AM

RIL block deal: Rs 4512 crore worth of shares change hands

9:25 AM

Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Tata Steel defy market weakness

9:23 AM

Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, HDFC Life additional losers on Nifty50

9:21 AM

HEATMAP: HDFC Bank, Titan, Airtel top Sensex drags

9:19 AM

OPENING BELL: Nifty slips over 100 pts to test 20,000

9:17 AM

OPENING BELL: Sensex drops 500 pts to 2-month low

9:09 AM

PRE-OPEN: Nifty retreats to 19,980

9:07 AM

PRE-OPEN: Sensex sinks 500 pts in pre-open

9:03 AM

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 83.20/$ versus Monday's close of 83.27/$

8:57 AM

WATCH: Should mutual fund investors redeem their holdings?

8:49 AM

LIC to Hindustan Unilever: Here're 10 largecaps that may lead bull charge

8:37 AM

ALERT: Culver Max (Sony Pictures) to replace Zee Entertainment in FTSE indices post merger

8:21 AM

Stocks to Watch: RIL, RR Kabel, Tata Motors, Bank of Maha, Bharat Dynamics

8:18 AM

ALERT:: GIFT Nifty quotes at 20,084; indicates negative start to trade

8:15 AM

New Listing Alert:: R R Kabel to debut today

7:59 AM

ALERT:: Worsening Canada-India ties may take a toll on FPI flows

7:48 AM

ALERT:: China leaves rates unchanged

7:39 AM

ALERT:: US 5-year Treasury yields hits over 15-year high

7:31 AM

Asian Markets Update:: Marginal dip seen across-the-board

7:03 AM

ALERT:: US Markets end off day's low on Tuesday

6:49 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

10:35 AM

R R Kabel lists at 14% premium over issue price in a weak market

Post listing, RRKL hit a high of Rs 1,198.05 and a low of Rs 1,173.20 on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.76 per cent at 19,979.55 at 10:02 AM. READ

10:24 AM

MARKET CHECK: Sensex deepens losses, down 600 pts

10:13 AM

Karnataka Bank gains 4%, hits over 15-year high on fund raising plans

The board of the private sector lender is scheduled to meet on Friday, September 22, 2023 to consider the raising of funds by issue of equity shares / any other equity linked securities. READ

10:02 AM

NEW LISTING: RR Kabel lists at 14% premium on BSE

>> Issue price was fixed at Rs 1,035

9:55 AM

Ashoka Buildcon up over 1% on winning orders worth Rs 646 crore

The company has received Notifications of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co for various projects with aggregate accepted contract value of Rs 645.7 crore (excluding GST).

9:50 AM

NBCC rises 2% on winning Rs 150 crore project

9:47 AM

Tata Motors holds gains in weak market; to raise CV prices by up to 3% from Oct 1

9:44 AM

Blue Star surges 8% on Rs 1,000 crore QIP launch

The company launched its QIP on September 18 to raise funds up to Rs 1,000 crore. The floor price for QIP is set at Rs 784.55 per share.

9:42 AM

Weak outlook for HDFC Bank prompts buying in other private bank majors

9:40 AM

HDFC Bank sinks 3% on laying out bleak near-term outlook

HDFC Bank is likely to see pressure on its net interest margin (NIM) and asset quality in the short term following its merger with parent HDFC, the bank said at a analyst meet, reports say. 

9:35 AM

RIL block deal: Rs 4512 crore worth of shares change hands

1.9 cr shares (0.3 per cent equity) of Reliance worth Rs 4,512 cr changed hands in block deal window.

9:33 AM

Auto, Metal, Media and PSB stocks lead sectoral wins

9:27 AM

BSE Smallcap index holds ground in weak trade

9:25 AM

Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Tata Steel defy market weakness

9:23 AM

Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, HDFC Life additional losers on Nifty50

9:21 AM

HEATMAP: HDFC Bank, Titan, Airtel top Sensex drags

9:19 AM

OPENING BELL: Nifty slips over 100 pts to test 20,000

9:17 AM

OPENING BELL: Sensex drops 500 pts to 2-month low

9:09 AM

PRE-OPEN: Nifty retreats to 19,980

9:07 AM

PRE-OPEN: Sensex sinks 500 pts in pre-open

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsS&P BSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyGift NiftyCrude Oil PriceStocks in focusGlobal stock marketsstock movementIndian stock exchangesUS Federal ReserveFed meet

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employees

Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug