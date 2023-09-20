STOCK MARKET LIVE: Global markets jittery; await cues from the US Fed meet
Stock market Update on Wednesday, September 20: The US markets ended on a tepid note on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve Committee began its two-day meeting to discuss interest rates.
SI Reporter Mumbai
Live Stock Market Updates: Domestic equity markets are likely to start Wednesday's trading session on a tepid note, amid weak cues from the overseas markets....Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty Crude Oil Price Stocks in focus Global stock markets stock movement Indian stock exchanges US Federal Reserve Fed meet
First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 7:00 AM IST