Stock market LIVE: ICICI Bank, RIL, HUL drag Sensex, Nifty in red

Stock Market LIVE updates on June 19, 2023: Broader market indices hit their new highs for sixth consecutive day

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 4:59 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices were hovering near fresh record highs on Monday, bucking the weak global trend. S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat with negative bias. The former's current record high is 63,583 touched on December 1, 2022, while the latter's is 18,887.6.
4:55 AM Jun 23

Shriram Finance jumps 7%, nears 52-week high on heavy volumes

4:29 AM Jun 23

Titagarh Rail hits new high on positive outlook; stock up 379% in a year

3:55 AM Jun 23

Nifty drags: Hero Moto, NTPC, HDFC Life top losers

3:53 AM Jun 23

Nifty winners: Dr Reddy's additional gainer; gains 1.5%

3:51 AM Jun 23

HEATMAP: Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Titan lead Sensex gains

3:49 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty gains 50 pts to touch 18,880

3:47 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens over 100 pts higher

3:22 AM Jun 23

State Bank of India, HDFC to gain from Nifty Bank index readjustment

3:02 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty :: Nifty may attempt to scale fresh peak today

2:34 AM Jun 23

Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on high-stakes diplomatic trip to Beijing

2:22 AM Jun 23

On radar :: Key global events to track this week

4:55 AM Jun 23

Shriram Finance jumps 7%, nears 52-week high on heavy volumes

Shares of Shriram Finance surged 7 per cent to Rs 1,500 in Monday’s intra-day trade, amid heavy volumes. The stock of non banking financial company (NBFC) quoted close to its 52-week high level of Rs 1,509, touched on July 25, 2022. READ
Shriram Finance

4:46 AM Jun 23

MARKET VIEW: Broad sectoral participation; Mid-and-SmallCap outperformance to sustain

The ongoing rally scaled new closing highs last Friday and is now within sight of a new all-time high, which is 18887 for the Nifty. There are two significant trends in the market now: One, this rally is broad based with the participation of most sectors except large-cap IT. Two, mid and small-caps are outperforming large caps.

This trend is likely to continue in the near-term. The FII buying support to the rally continues with an investment of Rs 7272 crores during the last 4 trading days.

This strong FII buying has strengthened the bulls and made the buy on dips strategy successful. A new all-time high is only a matter of time. The only concern now is the poor performance of the monsoon, so far.

Views by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

4:38 AM Jun 23

Everything to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme that opens today

Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) remain the best way to take exposure to gold due to additional 2.5% per annum interest and no capital gains tax. There are no annual recurring expenses while capital gains. READ
Gold

4:29 AM Jun 23

Titagarh Rail hits new high on positive outlook; stock up 379% in a year

While TRSL is India's undisputed leader in the wagon manufacturing space, now it is also among India's very few integrated manufacturers of passenger rail systems. READ
Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

4:23 AM Jun 23

PNB Housing Finance up 1%; board to consider raising Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs on June 22

4:20 AM Jun 23

Axiscades Technologies surges 5% on plan to acquire Add Solution GmbH for Rs 49.3 crore

4:16 AM Jun 23

JSPL rallies 5% as Kotak Inst Equities upgardes stock to buy; ups TP

Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded its rating on JSPL to 'buy' with a target of Rs 740 per share. It sees the next 12 months as a transformational period for the company.

4:13 AM Jun 23

L&T firms up on bagging an order worth between Rs 1000-2500 crore

4:10 AM Jun 23

Zomato up 3%, Paytm 1% amid reports Softbank looks to book profits via open market

As per a Moneycontrol report, SoftBank is looking to book profits by selling small stakes in Paytm s and Zomato as the new-age stocks rally. 

4:04 AM Jun 23

HAL rises 2% on reports co to ink pact with GE to co-produce fighter jet engines

3:59 AM Jun 23

Financial, Pharma indices top winners amid muted moves across sectors

3:57 AM Jun 23

Broader markets hold relative strength

3:55 AM Jun 23

Nifty drags: Hero Moto, NTPC, HDFC Life top losers

3:53 AM Jun 23

Nifty winners: Dr Reddy's additional gainer; gains 1.5%

3:51 AM Jun 23

HEATMAP: Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Titan lead Sensex gains

3:49 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty gains 50 pts to touch 18,880

Nifty Dec 1 all time high stands at 18,888.

3:47 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens over 100 pts higher

3:41 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN: Nifty to move above 18,850

3:39 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to positive start

3:38 AM Jun 23

ALERT: Grasim's state-of-the-art CPVC resin plant to begin construction in later part of 2023

Grasim says both the company and Lubrizol reaffirm that the construction of the first phase of the world’s largest single-site state-of-the-art 100,000 metric tonne CPVC resin facility in Vilayat, Gujarat, will commence in later part of the year 2023

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 2:10 AM IST

