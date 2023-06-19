Stock market LIVE: ICICI Bank, RIL, HUL drag Sensex, Nifty in red

Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices were hovering near fresh record highs on Monday, bucking the weak global trend. S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat with negative bias. The former's current record high is 63,583 touched on December 1, 2022, while the latter's is 18,887.6.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, too, rose in tandem with the frontline indices, rising up to 0.62 per cent. The indices hit their new highs for sixth consecutive day.,
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index gained 0.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty Pharma index 0.5 per cent.
Individually, Shriram Properties rallied over 4 per cent as the Chairman and Managing Director M Murali said that the company will invest around Rs 750 crore in FY24 to construct new residential projects as it looks to scale up business amid strong housing demand.,
Shares of Skipper zoomed 13 per cent, too, as the company bagged orders worth Rs Rs 1,135 crore for design, supply, and construction of new transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation of India.,
Shares of Shriram Finance surged 7 per cent to Rs 1,500 in Monday's intra-day trade, amid heavy volumes. The stock of non banking financial company (NBFC) quoted close to its 52-week high level of Rs 1,509, touched on July 25, 2022.
The ongoing rally scaled new closing highs last Friday and is now within sight of a new all-time high, which is 18887 for the Nifty. There are two significant trends in the market now: One, this rally is broad based with the participation of most sectors except large-cap IT. Two, mid and small-caps are outperforming large caps.
This trend is likely to continue in the near-term. The FII buying support to the rally continues with an investment of Rs 7272 crores during the last 4 trading days.
This strong FII buying has strengthened the bulls and made the buy on dips strategy successful. A new all-time high is only a matter of time. The only concern now is the poor performance of the monsoon, so far.
Views by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) remain the best way to take exposure to gold due to additional 2.5% per annum interest and no capital gains tax. There are no annual recurring expenses while capital gains.
While TRSL is India's undisputed leader in the wagon manufacturing space, now it is also among India's very few integrated manufacturers of passenger rail systems.
Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded its rating on JSPL to 'buy' with a target of Rs 740 per share. It sees the next 12 months as a transformational period for the company.
As per a Moneycontrol report, SoftBank is looking to book profits by selling small stakes in Paytm s and Zomato as the new-age stocks rally.
Nifty Dec 1 all time high stands at 18,888.
Grasim says both the company and Lubrizol reaffirm that the construction of the first phase of the world’s largest single-site state-of-the-art 100,000 metric tonne CPVC resin facility in Vilayat, Gujarat, will commence in later part of the year 2023