Stock market LIVE: ICICI Bank, RIL, HUL drag Sensex, Nifty in red

Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices were hovering near fresh record highs on Monday, bucking the weak global trend. S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat with negative bias. The former's current record high is 63,583 touched on December 1, 2022, while the latter's is 18,887.6.







Shriram Properties rallied over 4 per cent as the Chairman and Managing Director M Murali said that the company will invest around Rs 750 crore in FY24 to construct new residential projects as it looks to scale up business amid strong housing demand.,

Shares of Skipper zoomed 13 per cent, too, as the company bagged orders worth Rs Rs 1,135 crore for design, supply, and construction of new transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation of India., Individually,rallied over 4 per cent as the Chairman and Managing Director M Murali said that the company will invest around Rs 750 crore in FY24 to construct new residential projects as it looks to scale up business amid strong housing demand., Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index gained 0.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty Pharma index 0.5 per cent. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, too, rose in tandem with the frontline indices, rising up to 0.62 per cent. The indices hit their new highs for sixth consecutive day., Read More