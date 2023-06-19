Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equities could start on a flat note on Monday as they lack directional cues. At 8:30 AM, SGX Nifty was up 20 points at 18,920 levels.Elsewhere in Asia, markets largely fell on Monday, with Japan's markets still hovering near 33-year highs at 33,607 (down 0.29 per cent). South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.77 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.48 per cent lower. US markets will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. On Friday, all three major indexes ended the day up to 0.68 per cent lower.Stocks to WatchBharti Airtel: Telecom major Bharti Airtel is considering an offshore bond issue and is likely to raise up to $1 billion, according to reports.Tata Steel: Industry giant Tata Steel is planning a consolidated capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 16,000 crore for its domestic and global operations during the current financial year.Adani Enterprises, IRCTC: Adani Enterpises informed the exchanges last Friday that it has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Stark Enterprises Private Limited-owned Trainman — an online train ticket booking platform.