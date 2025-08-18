Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up 300 pts, Nifty eyes 25k as PM Modi hints at GST reforms
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will cheer S&P Global Ratings' upgrade of India's sovereign credit rating from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, August 18, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of GST reforms in his Independence Day speech. PM Modi hinted at next-generation GST reforms by Diwali 2025.
In addition, investors will cheer S&P Global Ratings’ upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook, the first such move in over 18 years
At 8:15 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 24,920 levels, up 302 points or 1.24 per cent.
Asian markets opened on a mixed notes as US-Russia talks concluded without a ceasefire agreement. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.8 per cent.
On Friday, Wall Street settled lower as investors booked profits after a strong week. The S&P 500 index fell 0.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled almost flat with a positive bias. ALSO READ | Midcap carousel readies for September reshuffle spin in Nifty 150
IPO Corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, the basis of allotment of shares for Regaal Resources IPO will be finalised today. In the SME space, the issue of Studio LSD will open for public subscription. ANB Metal Cast and Medistep Healthcare will make their debut on the NSE SME platform. Star Imaging and Path Lab will list on BSE SME platform.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors cheer GST reform, Income-Tax Bill
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock markets are eyeing a gap-up start on Monday as investors assess the government's attempt to completely revamp the direct and indirect tax system.
According to a Business Standard report, the GST Council could take at least two meetings to go through all the item-wise changes in slabs and finalsie the rates within just 2 categories -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent.
The inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST has been deferred for the time being in view of the prevailing energy sector uncertainties. It may be taken up in the next round of GST reforms. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jubilant FoodWorks' dough keeps rising while rivals go half-baked
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quick service restaurant (QSR) majors reported weak same-store sales (SSS) and softer profitability in the April–June quarter. While stiffer competition and sluggish urban demand dragged the sector, Jubilant FoodWorks — the country’s largest listed player — once again broke away from the pack with double-digit SSS growth. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Aug 18: Vi, Glenmark Pharma, BPCL, NTPC, M&M, PVR Inox
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Whle Indian equities are poised for a gap-up start amid strength in global markets, Glenmark Pharma, Vodafone Idea, Inox Wind and Mahindra and Mahindra are among the key stocks investors will closely watch today. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AMCs that create value for investors will grow: DSP Mutual Fund's Kalpen Parekh
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Attractive opportunities are fewer, and fair or cheap valuations even scarcer, but most of our flows come through SIPs and asset allocation, so we’re not in a rush to deploy capital daily. We encourage investors to invest steadily over time, says Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer of DSP Mutual Fund (MF). READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc growth stuck in slow lane; core earnings shrink in Q1FY26
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The more things change, the more they remain the same for corporate India. In the April-June 2025 period (Q1FY26) — for the ninth consecutive quarter — listed companies witnessed only single-digit revenue growth, while their core earnings, excluding other income and one-time gains, contracted for the second time in four quarters. This comes as firms brace for the impact of 50 per cent US tariff on Indian goods. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today: Manappuram Finance, Titan; check target, stop-loss
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at Angel One recommend buying Manappuram Finance as the stock has demonstrated a robust recovery in the last couple of trading weeks, and has now surpassed all major EMAs on the daily chart. In addition, Titan Company has also seen a decent surge in recent times, followed by consolidation resembling a ‘Double Bottom’ pattern on the daily chart structure. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a strong opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to witness a gap-up start on Monday following key positive developments including proposed GST reforms and S&P Global's upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 24,927 levels, up 310 points or 1.26 per cent.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness a mixed start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note of Monday as US-Russia talks concluded without a ceasefire agreement. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.45 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index was down 1.23 per cent.
7:06 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
