Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / KEC International shares jump 8% on winning ₹1,402-crore new orders

KEC International shares jump 8% on winning ₹1,402-crore new orders

KEC International shares gained 7.6 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹837.6 per share on BSE; check all details

stock market trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

KEC International shares jumped 7.6 per cent on Monday, August 18, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹837.6 per share on BSE.
 
At 11:23 AM, KEC International share price was trading 7.58 per cent higher at ₹837.05 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 1.18 per cent higher at 81,545.94.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were KEC International shares in demand? 

The buying on the counter came after the company secured new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across various segments. 
 
The company's transmission and distribution (T&D) division bagged a 765 kV transmission line project from a marquee private player in India. It will also supply towers, hardware, and poles in America. 
 
 
Its civil business has secured a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer in Northern India.

Also Read

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stocks to Watch, Aug 18: Vi, Glenmark Pharma, BPCL, NTPC, M&M, PVR Inox

electricity

KEC International bags ₹1,402 crore projects in T&D, civil and cables

trading

KEC International shares rise post Q1 results, order win; Should you buy?

Stock market

KEC International share price pops 5% on this deal win; key details here

power, electricity, IIP, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers

KEC International bags ₹2,211 crore orders across T&D, cables, pipelines

 
Additionally, its cables and conductors business has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.
 
“We are pleased with the order wins across our businesses. In the India T&D business, we have expanded our customer base by securing a prestigious order from a reputed private player. We are also encouraged by the repeat order secured from a leading private developer in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment in India. With these additions, our YTD order intake has surpassed ₹8,400 crore. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, will substantially contribute towards our targeted growth going forward," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.  ALSO READ | Sensex jumps 1,168 pts, Nifty tops 25k: Here's why markets are rising today

About KEC International:

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables & conductors. It is the flagship company of the RPG Group. RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India’s fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of $5.2 billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT, and Specialty, as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.
 

More From This Section

Inox Wind

What to do with Inox Wind post Q1? Brokerages decode stock strategy

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 880 pts, Nifty above 24,950; SMIDs up 1%; auto, consumer durables rally

cement, construction, infrastructure, realty

UltraTech, ACC, Shree Cement surge up to 5%. Should you buy, hold or sell?

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea shares rise 9% despite loss widening in Q1: Buy or stay away?

Cars, Vehicles, automobiles

M&M, Eicher, Maruti Suzuki hit record highs: Auto stocks rally decodedpremium

Topics : KEC International Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon