Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; Asian markets trade higher

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 26, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat start on Friday amid a lack of fresh triggers. The Indian market was closed for the Christmas holiday on Thursday.

At 06:35 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,139 levels, up by 8 points.

Asian markets started Friday on a stronger note, even as several regional exchanges remained shut for the Boxing Day holiday . Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.3 per cent year-on-year in December, staying above the Bank of Japan’s 2 per cent target, according to government data on Friday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.93 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.73 per cent. Australia and Hong Kong markets were closed for the holiday.

US markets settled in positive territory following a broader rally during a holiday-shortened session on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent to hit record highs, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.22 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 per cent.

IPO corner