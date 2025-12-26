Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; Asian markets trade higher

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 26, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat start on Friday amid a lack of fresh triggers. The Indian market was closed for the Christmas holiday on Thursday.
At 06:35 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,139 levels, up by 8 points.
Asian markets started Friday on a stronger note, even as several regional exchanges remained shut for the Boxing Day holiday. Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.3 per cent year-on-year in December, staying above the Bank of Japan’s 2 per cent target, according to government data on Friday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.93 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.73 per cent. Australia and Hong Kong markets were closed for the holiday.
US markets settled in positive territory following a broader rally during a holiday-shortened session on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent to hit record highs, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.22 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 per cent.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, the basis of allotment of shares for the Gujarat Kidney IPO will be finalised today. In the SME space, E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO will open for public subscription. IPOs of Apollo Techno Industries, Bai Kakaji Polymers, Admach Systems, Nanta Tech, and Dhara Rail Projects will enter their last day of bidding.
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Large, midcap cutoffs set to scale new highs in Jan rejig amid market rally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market capitalisation cutoff to qualify for mutual funds’ largecap and midcap universe is likely to surge to a new high in the next reclassification. The fresh list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks is set to be released by the Amfi in the first week of January. A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates the largecap cutoff to surge 15 per cent to ₹1.05 trillion compared to the current threshold of ₹91,572 crore. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lack of triggers, weak demand may keep power stocks under pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A fast-growing economy should be aligned to higher power demand but that hasn’t been the case in the financial year 2026 till date (FY26TD). This has led to more renewables capacities, and clearance of legislation like Shanti which allows private sector involvement in nuclear, side by side with more thermal capacity. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Friday, even as several exchanges in the region remained shut for the Boxing Day holiday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.93 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.73 per cent.
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat start on Friday amid a lack of fresh triggers. At 07:15 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,118.5 levels, up by 12.5 points.
7:13 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.