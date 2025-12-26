Housing sales volume falls 14% YoY in 2025, but value rises 6%: Report

Housing sales across the top seven cities declined 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), even as the total value of homes sold rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y, according to a report by Anarock, a real estate consultancy firm.
Hardening property prices, layoffs in the information technology (IT) sector, geopolitical tensions and other uncertainties dented India’s residential growth momentum in 2025. Meanwhile, the value growth was driven by rising demand for, and supply of, luxury housing, as the post-pandemic preference for larger, better homes by branded developers continued.
Overall, around 3.95 lakh units worth over Rs 6 trillion were sold in 2025, compared with 4.59 lakh units valued at more than Rs 5.68 trillion in 2024. The Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the National Capital Region (NCR) together accounted for 90 per cent of overall sales across the top seven cities.
MMR recorded the highest sales at about 1.27 lakh units, down 18 per cent Y-o-Y. Pune followed with 65,135 units sold, a 20 per cent Y-o-Y decline. Together, these two western markets led residential sales in 2025, accounting for 49 per cent of total volumes. Chennai was the only city to see an increase in sales, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y with 22,180 units sold.
New launches, however, rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y, from about 4.12 lakh units in 2024 to 4.19 lakh units in 2025. MMR and Bengaluru saw the highest new supply, together accounting for nearly 48 per cent of launches during the year.
“2025 has been a year of broad-spectrum upheaval, including geopolitical turmoil, layoffs in the IT sector, tariff tensions and other uncertainties. The year’s trend was sales volumes stabilising at around 4 lakh units across the top seven cities, but growth in overall sales value,” said Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group.
The share of new supply priced above Rs 2.5 crore across the top seven cities rose to 21 per cent in 2025, from 18 per cent in 2024. This trend is expected to continue in 2026.
“The sector’s performance in 2026 hinges on several key factors, most notably rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and price discipline by developers. Amid the currently favourable economic outlook, further repo rate cuts leading to lower home loan interest rates could significantly revive demand,” Puri added.
According to him, average residential price growth moderated from double digits in previous years to single digits in 2025, with prices rising 8 per cent annually, from Rs 8,590 per square foot at the end of Q4 2024 to about Rs 9,260 per square foot by Q4 2025-end.
NCR was the only market to see double-digit price growth at 23 per cent, with average prices rising from Rs 7,550 per square foot in 2024 to about Rs 9,300 per square foot in 2025, largely due to a higher share of premium launches. Of NCR’s total new supply of 61,775 units during the year, over 55 per cent were priced above Rs 2.5 crore.
Unsold inventory across the top seven cities rose 4 per cent by the end of 2025, mainly due to moderating demand and higher new supply. About 5.77 lakh units are currently available in the primary market across these cities.
Hyderabad was an exception, recording a marginal 2 per cent decline in unsold stock, from 97,765 units at end-2024 to 96,140 units at end-2025, amid restricted new supply. MMR also saw a marginal 1 per cent drop in unsold inventory, while Bengaluru recorded a sharp 23 per cent Y-o-Y increase.