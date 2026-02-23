Here's what drove LT Foods share price higher by 7% in trade on Feb 23
The northward movement in the LT Foods company share price came after the company announced the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE
SI Reporter New Delhi
Listen to This Article
LT Foods Share Price: Shares of LT Foods were in high demand on the bourses on Monday, February 23, 2026, after the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company announced the update on the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE. Following the update, the company’s share price climbed 7.22 per cent to ₹442.4 per share on the NSE during early trade on Monday.
The company’s shares, however, are still nearly 14.68 per cent shy of their 52-week high of ₹518.55 per share touched last year on July 17 on the NSE.
Though LT Foods shares have partially pared their gains, they continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 09:44 AM, LT Foods' shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹435.35 per share, up 5.07 per cent from their previous close of ₹414.35 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,720, up 149 points, or 0.58 per cent. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
So far during today's trading session, a combined total of 0.75 million equity shares of LT Foods, estimated to be worth ₹32.5 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹15,128.07 crore on the NSE as of February 23. The NBFC company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹518.55–₹288.25 per share on the NSE.
Also Read
LT Foods announces update on incorporation of its subsidiary
The northward movement in the LT Foods company share price came after the company announced the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE.
"We wish to inform you that a new wholly owned subsidiary of LT Foods Limited has been incorporated under the name 'LTF Global Investments L.L.C.' (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) in Dubai, UAE, vide License No. 1601550 dated 19th February, 2026," said LT Foods in an exchange filing on the NSE. ALSO READ | AU Small Finance Bank shares fall 7% after Haryana govt de-empanelment Earlier in January 2026, the basmati and speciality rice segment player reported a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 9.8 per cent in net profit for the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26), with profit after tax (PAT) rising to ₹157.35 crore, compared with ₹143.25 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The company's revenue increased 23.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,809.2 crore in the Q3FY26, up from ₹2,274.8 crore in the Q3FY25. The FMCG player's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 25.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹314.32 crore in the Q3FY26, against ₹249.81 crore reported a year earlier.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:51 AM IST