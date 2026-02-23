Here's what drove LT Foods share price higher by 7% in trade on Feb 23

LT Foods Share Price: Shares of LT Foods were in high demand on the bourses on Monday, February 23, 2026, after the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company announced the update on the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE. Following the update, the company’s share price climbed 7.22 per cent to ₹442.4 per share on the NSE during early trade on Monday.

The company’s shares, however, are still nearly 14.68 per cent shy of their 52-week high of ₹518.55 per share touched last year on July 17 on the NSE.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Though LT Foods shares have partially pared their gains, they continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 09:44 AM, LT Foods' shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹435.35 per share, up 5.07 per cent from their previous close of ₹414.35 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,720, up 149 points, or 0.58 per cent.

So far during today's trading session, a combined total of 0.75 million equity shares of LT Foods, estimated to be worth ₹32.5 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹15,128.07 crore on the NSE as of February 23. The NBFC company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹518.55–₹288.25 per share on the NSE.

LT Foods announces update on incorporation of its subsidiary

The northward movement in the LT Foods company share price came after the company announced the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE.