Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty slumps on tariff woes; Bharat Coking to debut; Wipro, TechM in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, January 19, 2026: Indian equities are headed for a lower start to the week on Monday as investors' sentiment worsened after US President Donald Trump's latest tax levy on European countries over Greenland.

Stock markets in Asia fell for the first time in six sessions, led by a decline in Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng. Meanwhile, safe-haven assets, including gold and silver, rose to another record on Monday as tensions escalated on the tariffs front.

While the US stocks closed lower last week, the equity futures fell on Monday with the Nasdaq 100 down as much as 1 per cent, accordong to Bloomberg.

Back home, the early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty , was down 0.66 per cent, as of 7:15 AM. On Dalal Street, action will continue on the earnings front, with stocks such as Wipro and Tech Mahindra in focus as they announced their results.

Nifty levels to watch

Nifty is expected to open neutral to slightly positive, continuing to oscillate within the 25,600-25,900 consolidation band, according to Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money. Immediate support is placed at 25,600, aligned with the 100-DMA; holding this zone keeps the near-term structure intact, while a breakdown could invite a pullback toward 25,500.

On the upside, the 25,900-26,000 zone remains a strong supply area, with heavy Call OI at 26,000 acting as a key barrier; a decisive breakout could open targets toward 26,100-26,200, he said.

Primary market action