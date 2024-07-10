Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Is the upcoming Sebi meeting on F&O spooking the markets? What analysts say

Experts believe the market fall seems to be part of routine profit-taking given the sharp 3,000-point rally in the Nifty 50 index post Lok Sabha election outcome.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity market went into a tail-spin in trades on Wednesday, with both the S&P BSE  Sensex and the NSE Nifty down over 1 per cent in intra-day deals amid fears of stricter regulations for futures & options (F&O) trading.

The market has been abuzz with talks of potential measures that Sebi may take to combat rampant trading in the F&O space. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In June, the market regulator – the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) constituted a working group chaired by G Padmanabhan, former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India, to suggest measures to enhance investor protection and risk management in the derivatives segment.

This comes, after a study revealed that retail participation in the F&O segment rose multi-fold in the post Covid-19 era. The study also highlighted that nearly 90 per cent of the F&O trades incur net losses. The average loss of retail traders in F&O amounted to Rs 1.1 lakh in the fiscal year ended March 2022.

The Sebi appointed panel is scheduled to meet on July 15 to take broad suggestions from various market participants. The proposed changes could lead to an overhaul of the current offerings and framework, stated a Business Standard report.

However, experts believe that today’s market reaction is just a routine correction as the benchmark indices had rallied sharply from the Election Day lows.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 550 pts; Nifty below 24,300 amid broad-based selling

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Sensex falls sharply, down 1,000 pts intraday; reason behind the fall?

IT firms

HCL Tech Q1 Preview: Weak deals, client spending to dent topline by 6-7%

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS

Top five things investors should watch out in TCS's Q1FY25 results

Nagpur metro

RVNL surges 10% on multiple order wins; stock up over 200% thus far in 2024


“The Nifty has surged more than 3,000 points from the Lok Sabha result day low, and today’s 1 per cent fall in the index, was anyways due”, said Nandish Shah, senior derivatives analyst at HDFC Securities.

ALSO READ: Sensex falls sharply, down 1,000 pts intraday; reason behind the fall?

The fall accentuated as once traders saw prices falling, they rushed in to liquidate holdings where they were sitting with significant profits, Nandish added.

Commenting on possible stricter norms for F&O trading, Nandish believes it at most could impact volumes; but we need to wait and see what the actual measures shall be and how they were to be implemented.

Echoing similar views, Kranthi Bathini, Director,Equity WealthMills Securities believes that today’s market fall is more of an expected correction. 

“Investors must be looking to take home some gains ahead of Q4 earnings, and possible F&O meet uncertainty”, Kranthi said. He adds that the overall sentiment is likely to remain positive as long as the Nifty 50 index remains above the psychological 24,000-mark.

 

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Market outlook July 09: Positive start likely; Nifty key levels to watch

Premiumcorporate earning

Results preview: India Inc's Q1 FY25 show likely to remain muted

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Market outlook July 08: GIFT Nifty hints at quiet start; Asian shares tepid

equity trading volumes, share market

Downturn in sight for Nifty50, MidCap Select indices; here's how to trade

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs; Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,300

Stock Market Highlights, July 4: Sensex, Nifty end flat; HDFC Bank falls 2%, Tata Motors rises 3%

Topics : Nifty 50 derivatives trading Stock market correction stock market trading futures trading Futures & Options Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon