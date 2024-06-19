Stock Market LIVE updates: Nvidia drives tech stocks' rally in Asia; Hang Seng rises 1.5%

Stock Market LIVE updates on Wednesday, June 19, 2024: Positive global momentum is expected to take domestic equities to fresh record highs today.

At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were ruling 89 points higher, suggesting a likely start above the 23,600-mark for the Nifty 50 index.

The optimism comes after S&P500, overnight, notched fresh record highs, driven by a rally in Nvidia shares.

The broad market index added 0.25 per cent to close at 5,487.03, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.03 per cent to end at 17,862.23. The tech-heavy index also closed at a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15 per cent to settle at 38,834.86.

Meanwhile, markets in Asia Pacific were largely positive Wednesday morning with hang Seng up 1.5 per cent, Kospi 0.9 per cent, and Nikkei 0.5 per cent.

ASX200, however, was lower by 0.1 per cent.