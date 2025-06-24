Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyundai Motor India stock hits new high; outperforms the market in June

Hyundai Motor India stock hits new high; outperforms the market in June

The recent price/volume behavior in scrip appears to be purely market-driven, the company said it is not aware of any undisclosed material or event that may have contributed to such movement.

Hyundai Motor India, Hyundai Motor

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India share price today

 
Shares of Hyundai Motor India hit a new high of ₹2,048.95, gaining 2.4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. Thus far in the month of June the stock price of this passenger car & utility vehicles maker has rallied 11 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex is up less than 1 per cent during the same period.
 
Currently, Hyundai Motor India trades 4.5 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹1,960 per share. It has bounced back 33 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,542.95 touched on April 7, 2025. The company made its stock market debut on October 22, 2024.
 
 

Clarification on volume movement

 
With respect to the recent price/volume behavior in scrip, Hyundai Motor India clarified that the company wishes to state that the same appears to be purely market-driven and the company is not aware of any undisclosed material or event that may have contributed to such movement. The company has no control over the same.
 
Hyundai Motor India has made clarification on receipt of BSE email on 23rd June 2025 in respect of significant increase in the volume of our security across Exchanges, in the recent past.   ALSO READ: Globe Civil Projects IPO Day 1: Subscription nears 5x, QIBs lead demand

What’s driving Hyundai Motor India stock price in June

 
On June 2, 2025, Hyundai Motor India announced that its total sales volumes during the month of May 2025 declined to 58,701 units from 60,774 units in April 2025. Availability of few critical models was impacted in May on account of scheduled biannual plant maintenance shutdown, the company said.

May is a month of the company’s routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at its Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models. The management said the company continues to witness consistent growth in exports volume and this is a testament to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' philosophy that the company passionately uphold.
 
Hyundai Motor India expects healthy growth in overseas shipments in the current fiscal year amid a challenging business environment in the domestic market. Exports have gained strong momentum in recent months, and the automaker aims to sustain this trajectory going forward.
 
Going forward, the management said they remain hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation.
 
While the passenger vehicle (PV) industry’s demand remains moderate, analysts expect Hyundai Motor India to post steady growth given its favorable SUV mix and strong export opportunities. 
 
Looking ahead, the management remains cautiously optimistic on domestic demand outlook in near-term amid prevailing macro-turbulences and weakening customer sentiments. While they expect the company’s FY26 domestic growth to be broadly in line with Industry estimates of low-single digit, the company is aiming for 7-8 per cent volume growth in exports by improved focus and leveraging strong brand equity and legacy in the key emerging markets.
 
The management announced an aggressive launch pipeline of 26 products (including refreshments) by FY30 comprising 20 ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) and 6 electric vehicles (EVs). The management believes that this aggressive launch pipeline coupled with its upcoming Pune plant capacity, will give the company great impetus to continue its growth story in India.  Hyundai Motor India is emerging as an export hub for Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC) for emerging markets like the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Latin America. Hyundai Motor India aims to become HMC’s largest production hub outside of South Korea. 
   

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

