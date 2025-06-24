Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up start on Israel-Iran ceasefire; Asian shares gain upto 2%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open Tuesday on an upbeat note; Crude Oil prices dipped over 3 per cent following the Israel-Iran ceasefire
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Equity benchmark indices are likely to open with a gap-up following the Israel-Iran ceasefire announcement by US President Donald Trump. As of 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 25,170 - hinting at a likely opening gain of over 229 points for the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index. Trump announced a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a potential end to near two-week conflict in West Asia. The US President said the agreement will begin around midnight Tuesday (EST), with Iran initiating a 12-hour ceasefire followed by Israel. If successful, the full cessation of hostilities will be formalised by Wednesday midnight. Meanwhile, equity markets in Asia were seen quoting with gains up to 2.5 per cent. South Korea's Kospi surged 2.5 per cent, and Taiwan rallied 2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei surged over 1 per cent. Hang Seng and Straits Times were up around 0.7 per cent each. Among commodities - Gold price declined more than a per cent to $3,357 per ounce amid easing geopolitical crisis. Silver prices were down 0.6 per cent. Crude Oil WTI futures plunged 3.4 per cent to $66.23, while Brent Crude Oil futures were down 1.2 per cent at $68.39 per barrel. Overnight in the US, stocks ended on a firm note ahead of ceasefire news. Dow Jones, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained close to 1 per cent each. Back home, technical analyst Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities believes that a sustained move above 25,225 would confirm bullish strength and could lead to further upside.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kashmik Formulation eyes IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With a growing emphasis on affordable medicines and export-led growth, Ahmedabad-based Kashmik Formulation is targeting revenue of Rs 100 crore for FY26 — more than double its FY25 topline of Rs 40 crore.
The company is also considering an initial public offering (IPO) within the next two to three years to scale its market presence and support future growth. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PE/VC investments fell 68% in May to $2.4 billion; deal count declined 24%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The private equity (PE)/ venture capital (VC) capital continues to remain subdued in India, witnessing a limited deal flow and reduction in large deals (above $100 million). According to the latest IVCA-EY report, PE/VC investments slowed 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 53 per cent month-on-month in May 2025 to $2.4 billion. The count of deals also lowered 24 per cent Y-o-Y in May 2025. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How AI is pushing the boundaries in the IT sector
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The demand for AI developers and users skilled enough to develop and run AI-based algorithms and applications far outruns the supply of individuals capable of performing these tasks. As a result, IT companies are trying to hire AI-capable talent and setting up upskilling programmes. Along with the rest of the world, India will struggle to bridge the demand-supply gap. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Destabilising the world: US strikes on Iran pose global security threats
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the weekend, B-2 stealth bombers from the United States (US) Air Force attacked three sites within the Islamic Republic of Iran — all associated with that country’s nuclear weapons programme. These installations — in the towns of Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan — are known to be buried deep underground and thus are not accessible by most munitions. When Israel launched strikes against Iranian targets last week, it was assumed that the buried nuclear sites would survive unscathed. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aditya Birla Lifestyle to double revenues in 5 years, invest Rs 300 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The newly-listed Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL) on Monday said it will invest Rs 300 crore every year with an aim to double its revenue in the next five years.
The Aditya Birla Group company, which was demerged from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, will invest around Rs 300 crore per year, its managing director Ashish Dikshit told reporters here. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets edge higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rose following US markets suit.
-- Japan's Nikkei gained 1.33 per cent.
-- Australia's ASX 200 rose 1.09 per cent.
-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.62 per cent.
-- Mainland China's CSI 300 was up 1.11 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets close higher overnight
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wall Street, overnight, all three major indices ended positive as US President Donald Trump announced a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
-- The S&P 500 gained 0.96 per cent
-- The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.94 per cent
-- The Dow Jones edged up 0.89 per cent
7:37 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
