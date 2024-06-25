Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty indicates higher start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific markets buzzing

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 25, 2024: Indian equities may see a steady to higher start on Tuesday, taking cues from upbeat Asian markets and robust domestic indicators.

As of 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive opening, trading 36 points higher at 23,579.5 compared to Nifty futures.

Across Asia-Pacific, markets jumped following a tech sell-off in the US. Korea's Kospi rose 0.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.29 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 advanced 0.68 per cent.

In the US, the market closed mixed with the Nasdaq experiencing its sharpest decline since April, down 1.09 per cent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.31 per cent, while the Dow Jones managed a gain of 0.67 per cent.

Domestically, India's current account deficit for 2023-24 narrowed considerably to $23.2 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) from $67 billion (2 per cent of GDP) the previous year, driven by a reduction in merchandise trade deficit, as reported by the RBI on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Furthermore, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares amounting to Rs 653.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) divested shares worth Rs 820.47 crore, on June 24.