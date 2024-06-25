Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty indicates higher start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific markets buzzing
As of 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive opening, trading 36 points higher at 23,579.5 compared to Nifty futures
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 25, 2024: Indian equities may see a steady to higher start on Tuesday, taking cues from upbeat Asian markets and robust domestic indicators.
As of 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive opening, trading 36 points higher at 23,579.5 compared to Nifty futures.
Across Asia-Pacific, markets jumped following a tech sell-off in the US. Korea's Kospi rose 0.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.29 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 advanced 0.68 per cent.
In the US, the market closed mixed with the Nasdaq experiencing its sharpest decline since April, down 1.09 per cent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.31 per cent, while the Dow Jones managed a gain of 0.67 per cent.
Domestically, India's current account deficit for 2023-24 narrowed considerably to $23.2 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) from $67 billion (2 per cent of GDP) the previous year, driven by a reduction in merchandise trade deficit, as reported by the RBI on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Furthermore, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares amounting to Rs 653.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) divested shares worth Rs 820.47 crore, on June 24.
7:50 AM
Stock market outlook: Will the Nifty rise or fall today? Check experts view
The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index bounced back smartly after testing support around 23,350 levels on Monday. The price-to-moving averages action remains favourable for the Nifty on the daily scale as the index holds firmly above the key moving averages.
7:41 AM
Buzzing stocks: Ambuja Cements, Satin Creditcare, AllcargoGati, Sun Pharma
Ambuja Cements Ltd: Ambuja Cements Ltd. has secured 24 bids for new limestone mines, adding an estimated total resource of 587 million tonnes. This supplements subsidiary Sanghi Industries Ltd.'s existing reserve of 1 billion tonnes.
7:35 AM
Pre-market cues: Gift Nifty hints positive open; FIIs up long bets in F&O
Equity market may start Tuesday's trading session on a slightly positive note amid supportive cues from global peers.
7:33 AM
Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,220
The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,220, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.
7:30 AM
Stocks to watch on June 25: IndiGo, KIMS, Borosil, Swan Energy, RBL Bank
Happiest Minds: According to reports, IT firm promoter and executive chairman Ashok Soota has initiated a block deal to sell a 6 per cent stake in the company, aiming to raise Rs 754 crore. The floor price for the sale is set at Rs 826 per share.
7:25 AM
Best first half for IPOs in 17 years, 37 firms mop up nearly Rs 32k cr
It is not just the secondary market that is setting new records, the primary market is also buzzing with energy. The three initial public offerings (IPOs) closing this week will mark the best first half for the primary markets in 17 years.
7:22 AM
Sell Nifty Financial Services on the rise; resistance at 23,425
The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently trading at 23,071.25. The index is displaying a range-bound pattern on the charts, with a defined range between 23,200 and 22,800. A trade above or below this range would likely trigger movement in the corresponding direction. Given this setup, the best trading strategy in the near term would be to sell on rises.
7:19 AM
Buy & Sell Ideas for June 25; top stock picks by Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan
Dabur has been consolidating since the last two weeks after a sharp run up. It has now reached the 20 day moving average (Rs 590) and witnessed buying interest. It has formed a Bullish candle stick pattern on the daily charts.
7:16 AM
Brent crude at $86.05 per bbl
7:13 AM
Asian markets buzzing in trade after US tech sell-off
7:12 AM
US markets ended mixed on Monday
7:09 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
