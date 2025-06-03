Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat open; Asia up tracking Wall St. gains; China PMI at 48.3
Live

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat open; Asia up tracking Wall St. gains; China PMI at 48.3

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 3, 2025: At 8:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 17 pts higher at 24,843, indicating a muted start.

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 3, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may be influenced today by a mix of upbeat global cues, institutional activity, and lingering concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and US-China trade tensions.
 
That said, at 8:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 17 pts higher at 24,843, indicating a muted start.   

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets edged higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, even as global trade tensions showed signs of worsening.
 
In a fresh escalation, China rebuffed US accusations of violating a temporary trade agreement, instead placing the blame on Washington for failing to honour its commitments. The exchange suggests a further breakdown in trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies.
 
Adding to the tensions, the European Union (EU) criticised Trump’s plan to double steel tariffs to 50 per cent, warning the move would ‘undermine’ ongoing talks between Brussels and Washington. An EU spokesperson said the bloc was ‘prepared to impose countermeasures’ in response.
 
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.43 per cent, while Topix and Kospi were flat with a positive bias. 
 
AX200 was up 0.67 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia recorded a Current Account Deficit (CAD) of 14.7 billion Australian dollars in the first quarter of 2025.  In China, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI for May dropped to 48.30, from 50.40 in April of 2025.
 
South Korean markets were closed for polling day.
 
On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.41 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.67 per cent, and the Dow Jones added 0.08 per cent.

FII, DII

On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,589.47 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹5,313.76 crore on June 2. 

IPO today

Nikita Papers IPO (SME), Prostarm Info IPO (SME), Blue Water IPO (SME), and Astonea Labs IPO (SME) will list on the bourses, while 3B Films IPO (SME) will see its last day of subscription.

Commodity corner

Gold prices jumped more than 2 per cent on Monday, reaching their highest level in over three weeks, as a weaker US dollar combined with rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty spurred demand for safe-haven assets.
 
Spot gold climbed 2.5 per cent to $3,372.13 an ounce, after hitting its highest mark since May 8 earlier in the day. US gold futures also gained 2.5 per cent, settling at $3,397.20 an ounce.
 
Crude oil prices advanced sharply Monday, with US futures climbing nearly 3 per cent after OPEC+ reaffirmed its commitment to a steady production increase, easing concerns of a larger-than-expected supply boost.
 
WTI crude rose 2.85 per cent, to settle at $62.52 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.95 per cent, to close at $64.63.
 
Supporting prices further, the US rig count continued to decline throughout May, falling to its lowest level since 2021.
8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-US trade deal likely in not-too-distant future: Commerce Secy Lutnick

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that a trade deal between India and the US is likely to happen in the "not too distant future", adding that the two countries have found a place that works for both of them.
 
Lutnick made these remarks in his keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s (USISPF) Leadership Summit in Washington. He also stated, "When they put the right person in India, put the right person on the other side of the table, and we've managed (that), I think."
 
His remarks come at a time when the 90-day tariff pause deadline set by US President Donald Trump is nearing. The deadline has been set at July 9 for countries to avoid sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump. READ MORE
8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- The market continues to offer opportunities for both bulls and bears, with Nifty and Sensex rebounding from morning lows and Bank Nifty closing bullish, poised to scale fresh record highs above 56,098.70.

-- Despite global uncertainty, particularly around US tariffs, Indian markets remain resilient, supported by strong GDP growth of 7.4 per cent in Q4 and expectations of a dovish RBI policy on Friday, June 6. PSU banks surged on rate-cut hopes, with notable gains in Bank of Maharashtra (+6.5 per cent) and IOB (+5.57 per cent), while YES Bank jumped 8 per cent on reports of SMBC’s India expansion plans.

-- Meanwhile, Mphasis dropped 2.65 per cent following news of losing FedEx as a client.

-- Today’s focus will be on RBI’s policy decision and rising COVID-19 cases.

-- Preferred trades include Nifty (targets: 24900/25117, aggressive 26000-26500) and Bank Nifty (targets: 56100, aggressive 57300), with Godrej Properties identified as the top buy on a breakout pattern, targeting 2357/2421 and higher.

Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities 
8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global majors keen to make electric cars in India; Elon Musk's Tesla quiet

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc is yet to express interest in India’s flagship scheme to attract global investment in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Monday. In contrast, multiple global automobile giants -- such as Mercedes-Benz, Škoda Auto Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor, and Kia Motors -- are keen to participate, the minister noted.
 
“Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Škoda, Hyundai, and Kia have already shown interest,” Kumaraswamy told reporters while releasing the long-awaited guidelines for the ‘Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI)’. “As of now, Tesla is not interested in manufacturing in India, but only in opening showrooms. We will know their real intent when we open the application, and if the company feels like investing.” READ MORE
 
8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI monetary policy: Laser-focused on supporting economic growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The policy actions of the RBI over the last few months has shown a clear focus on supporting growth. The central bank has unleased rate cuts, liquidity gush as well as easing of macroprudential norms to support growth. Policy rate are 50 basis points (bps) lower with back-to-back rate cuts since February. 
 
The effective rate cuts are closer to 75 bps with overnight rates closer to SDF, which is the lower-end to the policy rate corridor. Even more significant has been the durable liquidity infusions measures, taking both analysts and the markets by surprise.
 
To give context to the significant turnaround in liquidity conditions, the RBI has purchased government bonds worth ₹5.23 trillion spread-over December 2024-end to May 2025. The speed of the infusion has been even faster than the response to Covid-19 shock, where the similar quantum of OMO purchases took 12 months. 
 
Macro prudential norms is another key piece of policy support with the RBI gradually reversing the tightening in regulation, such as bank lending to NBFCs or delaying implementation of LCR regulation for retail deposits with internet and mobile banking. READ MORE
8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Datanomics: Govt betters fiscal deficit target despite lower tax receipts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union government received lower tax revenues than projected in the Budget (Revised Estimates) but did not compromise on capital expenditure for 2024-25. Yet, it managed to improve upon its fiscal deficit target as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP), thanks to nominal GDP turni­­­­ng out higher than what the Budget had assumed.
 
The government got higher receipts than projected in the Revised Estimates for FY25 only under non-tax revenues head, thanks to ₹2.11 trillion surplus transfer from the RBI. On the expenditure side, the axe fell on revenue head, unlike the normal practice of cutting capital expenditure to check the fiscal deficit. READ MORE
8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India weighs 3 options as US doubles safeguard duties on steel, aluminium

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is considering three options after the US doubled steel and aluminium safeguard duties to 50 per cent, further straining bilateral trade ties.
 
“At present, there are three options on the table. We can press that the US measure is a safeguard duty and impose retaliatory tariffs. Since the US disagrees, it may retaliate. This can go on and on potentially. India can also file a dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO), like some other countries. We can also continue to talk bilaterally and arrive at some arrangement. These are the full set of options. We are yet to take a final call,” a government official said.
 
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in Paris that the two countries will continue to work together to resolve such issues bilaterally. READ MORE
8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's energy trade with US facing price and transport challenges

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is facing hurdles in expanding energy trade with the US because of price and transport challenges and competition from Russia and nations of West Asia.
 
Crude oil purchases are facing hurdles, LNG imports are crashing and potential LPG purchases are falling hostage to tariff and geopolitics, according to industry sources and ship tracking data.
 
Jacking up purchases of US energy would have placed India in a better bargaining position, as it seeks to close the first phase of a trade deal with the US by early July, when a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff may be reinstated by the Trump administration. READ MORE
7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's semiconductor ecosystem takes shape with $21 billion pipeline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the semiconductor industry, the final and essential stages before chips reach end-users—ranging from smartphones and laptops to automotive and consumer electronics—are assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT).

These backend processes account for about 12–15 per cent of a chip’s total value. In India’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem, this is where momentum is building. Both central and state governments are driving the push by supporting ATMP/OSAT projects, attracting tech giants and strategic partnerships to set up units, alongside Tata Electronics’ fabrication plant.

To date, over $21 billion in investments have been pledged across a dozen such initiatives. Once fully operational in the coming years, these facilities are expected to collectively produce 91 million chips daily, according to the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).  READ MORE

7:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China’s May factory activity unexpectedly shrinks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China’s manufacturing activity contracted in May at its fastest pace since September 2022, according to a private survey released Tuesday, as new export orders declined more sharply, intensifying calls for stronger policy support amid mounting trade pressures.
 
The Caixin/S\&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 48.3, well below the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction and missing Reuters’ median forecast of 50.6. This marked the first time the index has dipped into contraction territory since September 2023.
 
The Caixin reading follows the official PMI released over the weekend, which showed a second straight month of contraction in manufacturing. That index edged up slightly to 49.5 in May from 49.0 in April, suggesting early signs of stabilisation. The figure matched Reuters' expectations.
 
Unlike the official PMI, which surveys 3,000 firms and correlates more closely with industrial production, the Caixin index is based on responses from over 500 mainly export-driven companies and is conducted mid-month.
 
Meanwhile, the official non-manufacturing PMI — covering services and construction — slipped marginally to 50.3 in May from 50.4 in April, according to LSEG data. Despite the dip, it has remained in expansion territory since January 2023. The Caixin services PMI for May is scheduled for release on Thursday.

Source: CNBC
 
7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: We will witness a polarisation of earnings and market returns: Ambit Asset

Stock Market LIVE Updates: While India lagged global markets in calendar year 2025 (CY25), the market is expected to recover lost ground through the rest of 2025, says Sushant Bhansali, chief executive officer (CEO) at Ambit Asset Management in an email interview with Business Standard. READ FULL INTERVEW HERE
7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST Council's likely agenda: Intermediaries may get exporter status

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The upcoming 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting may approve a proposal reclassifying intermediaries — including brokers, agents, and digital platforms — as exporters, granting their services a zero-rated status, said a senior government official.
 
The move is aimed at alleviating an 18 per cent GST burden on such entities. The issue is likely to be taken up for final approval after the Law Committee’s nod, paving the way for significant financial relief to such firms.
 
“With the Law Committee’s approval expected shortly, the GST Council’s final decision in its next meeting could mark a turning point for India’s intermediary-driven export sectors,” said the official.
 
Currently, intermediary services fall in the 18 per cent GST slab under the Central GST Act. READ MORE
 
7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today, June 3: Adani Group, UBL, HCLTech, Glenmark Pharma

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to track today

Adani Group stocks: Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has once again come under the crosshairs as its companies are under investigation by US prosecutors. The authorities are probing whether Adani’s firms brought Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India via the Mundra port, which his company operates. The company “categorically denies” any such wrongdoing. 
 
United Breweries: The beer maker has announced plans to wind up operations at its Mangalore brewery unit in Karnataka with effect from June 30, 2025. The move is part of a consolidation effort in its brewery operations, and the company plans to expand its Mysuru brewery.
 
HCLTech: The information technology (IT) major announced a partnership with US software firm UiPath to accelerate AI-led agentic automation for the latter’s customers globally. The company said the partnership will automate business processes with less need for human intervention.
 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company's arm, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), shared encouraging early results from a new cancer drug being tested on patients with a difficult form of blood cancer. The drug, called ISB 2001, in a single treatment and has shown strong response rates in patients who have already undergone multiple prior therapies. READ MORE
7:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty technical outlook: Here are key support & resistance levels to watch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
 
Expiry: 5-Jun-2025
 
Strike Prices: Sell 24,000 Put and Sell 25,500 Call
 
Net Premium Inflow: 38 points
 
Stop-loss: 75
 
Target: Entire Premium Inflow
 
Rationale:
 
-- Nifty is consolidating within a broad range of 24,500 and 25,100.
 
-- Immediate key levels: Resistance near 25,100; Support at 24,450. READ MORE
 
7:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds plan to enter SIF space with equity and hybrid offerings

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds (MFs) are preparing to launch equity and hybrid strategies as their entry point into the newly introduced Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) category, aiming to gain an early-mover advantage and address investment gaps not covered by traditional schemes.
 
According to fund executives, the decision to pursue equity or hybrid strategies is influenced by three key factors: unaddressed product gaps in the current market, investor demand for such offerings, and the fund house’s internal capabilities.
 
The first SIF products are expected to debut next month. At least two asset management companies (AMCs) — Quant and Edelweiss — have already secured SIF licences. Edelweiss plans to operate its SIF business under the ‘Altiva SIF’ brand. Meanwhile, several other AMCs have either submitted applications to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) or are in the process of doing so. READ MORE
 
7:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil price drop likely to result in earnings downgrade for ONGC

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ONGC’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) came in above estimates as crude oil and gas sales were higher than consensus. The revenue came in at ₹35,000 crore on the back of higher crude and gas sales and steady value added product sales. Oil realisation averaged $73.7 per barrel, a $3.1 per barrel discount to Brent.
 
Crude production was flat quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and flat year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while gas production was flat Q-o-Q but down 6 per cent Y-o-Y. The Ebitdax (Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration) was at ₹19,000 crore (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y), while net profit of ₹6,450 crore was 22 per cent down Y-o-Y due to dry well write-offs, and survey costs, along with lower other income. There was also a forex gain of ₹13 crore. READ MORE
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE stock market trading Indian stock markets BSE Sensex Nifty50 Gift Nifty Trump tariffs US China trade war OPEC output Oil Prices Gold Prices FIIs DIIs IPO market SME IPOs commodity trading

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

