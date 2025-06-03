Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat open; Asia up tracking Wall St. gains; China PMI at 48.3
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 3, 2025: At 8:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 17 pts higher at 24,843, indicating a muted start.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-US trade deal likely in not-too-distant future: Commerce Secy Lutnick
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view
-- Despite global uncertainty, particularly around US tariffs, Indian markets remain resilient, supported by strong GDP growth of 7.4 per cent in Q4 and expectations of a dovish RBI policy on Friday, June 6. PSU banks surged on rate-cut hopes, with notable gains in Bank of Maharashtra (+6.5 per cent) and IOB (+5.57 per cent), while YES Bank jumped 8 per cent on reports of SMBC’s India expansion plans.
-- Meanwhile, Mphasis dropped 2.65 per cent following news of losing FedEx as a client.
-- Today’s focus will be on RBI’s policy decision and rising COVID-19 cases.
-- Preferred trades include Nifty (targets: 24900/25117, aggressive 26000-26500) and Bank Nifty (targets: 56100, aggressive 57300), with Godrej Properties identified as the top buy on a breakout pattern, targeting 2357/2421 and higher.
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global majors keen to make electric cars in India; Elon Musk's Tesla quiet
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI monetary policy: Laser-focused on supporting economic growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Datanomics: Govt betters fiscal deficit target despite lower tax receipts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India weighs 3 options as US doubles safeguard duties on steel, aluminium
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's energy trade with US facing price and transport challenges
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's semiconductor ecosystem takes shape with $21 billion pipeline
These backend processes account for about 12–15 per cent of a chip’s total value. In India’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem, this is where momentum is building. Both central and state governments are driving the push by supporting ATMP/OSAT projects, attracting tech giants and strategic partnerships to set up units, alongside Tata Electronics’ fabrication plant.
To date, over $21 billion in investments have been pledged across a dozen such initiatives. Once fully operational in the coming years, these facilities are expected to collectively produce 91 million chips daily, according to the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA). READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China’s May factory activity unexpectedly shrinks
Source: CNBC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: We will witness a polarisation of earnings and market returns: Ambit Asset
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST Council's likely agenda: Intermediaries may get exporter status
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today, June 3: Adani Group, UBL, HCLTech, Glenmark Pharma
Adani Group stocks: Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has once again come under the crosshairs as its companies are under investigation by US prosecutors. The authorities are probing whether Adani’s firms brought Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India via the Mundra port, which his company operates. The company “categorically denies” any such wrongdoing.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty technical outlook: Here are key support & resistance levels to watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds plan to enter SIF space with equity and hybrid offerings
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil price drop likely to result in earnings downgrade for ONGC
