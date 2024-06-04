BJP leading on all 7 seats in Delhi; eyes to repeat 2019, 2014 verdicts

Delhi Lok Sabha results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats as of 1.45 pm in Delhi on Tuesday, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

In North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari is leading with a margin of over 100,000 votes. Tiwari has been pitted against Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar.

In Chandni Chowk, The BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal was initially trailing the Congress’ Jai Prakash Agarwal but has now moved ahead to secure a lead of 37,751 votes, Election Commission data showed.

BJP West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is up against AAP’s Mahabal Mishra, was ahead by a margin of 69,296 votes.

BJP’s North-West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoliya was leading by 123,780 votes against the Congress’ Udit Raj, the data showed.

In the East Delhi seat, AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar was trailing by a margin of 25,884 votes against the BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

The BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of 78,190 votes against AAP’s Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi.

In the New Delhi constituency, BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj – daughter of veteran leader late Sushma Swaraj – was in the lead by a margin of 32,326 votes.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.

During the campaigning phase, the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and subsequent release on interim bail became the focal point for the party’s campaigning. The BJP, on the other hand, maintained an emphasis on allegations of corruption within Kejriwal’s government. The Congress linked the local issues with its ‘Nyay’ guarantees.

Notably, the BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.