Friday, June 06, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tejas Networks shares gain 5% on receiving ₹123 crore under PLI scheme

Tejas Networks shares gain 5% on receiving ₹123 crore under PLI scheme

Tejas Networks' stock rose nearly 5 per cent after it received ₹122.96 crore as the first tranche under the PLI scheme

market, stock trading, trading

market, stock trading, trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tejas Networks rose nearly 5 per cent in Friday's intraday session after the company received ₹122.96 crore from the Department of Telecommunications as the first tranche under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. 
 
The telecom equipment and accessories maker's stock rose as much as 4.8 per cent during the day to ₹749.9 per share, the best intraday gains since May 16 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 1.7 per cent higher at ₹727.3 apiece, compared to a 0.9 cent advance in Nifty50 as of 2:12 PM. 
 
The company’s shares extended their rally for a third straight session, gaining 6 per cent over the past three trading days. The counter has fallen 38 per cent this year, compared to a 5.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Tejas Networks has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,837.97 crore, according to BSE data.  
 

Tejas Networks gets ₹123 crore under PLI

Tejas Networks received ₹122.96 crore from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, under the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products. 

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

This smallcap stock soars 68% in 1 month; zooms 105% from March low

KPI Green Energy

Here's why KPI Green share price is buzzing in trade on June 6; details

dividend yield

Dividend stocks: ACC, Trent & 28 others to go ex-date next week; list here

PremiumSensex, Nifty, stock brokers

HDFC Bank, HDFC AMC hit record highs, SBI Cards rallies 5%; here's why?

stock market trading

Stocks to buy today: InCred Equities picks 21 stocks to 'Add' for June 2025

 
The amount, disbursed on June 4, 2025, represents the first tranche, 85 per cent of the eligible incentive, for the third quarter of the financial year 2024–25, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. The remaining amount will be released later as per the PLI Scheme guidelines, it added. 
 
Late last month, the compnay said that it  has received an add-on Advance Purchase Order worth about ₹1,526 crore from BSNL for supply, deployment and maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.  

About Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks is among the leading global providers of telecom equipment and solutions, specialising in the design, manufacturing, and sales of advanced networking products. With a strong focus on research and development, the company delivers cutting-edge technology for building end-to-end communication networks. 
 
The company’s offerings span a broad spectrum, including wireless (4G/5G), optical transmission (DWDM, OTN), and packet switching (Ethernet, IP/MPLS), enabling robust infrastructure for various sectors.
 
Catering to a diverse global customer base, Tejas Networks serves telecom service providers, utility companies, and government and defence organisations across more than 75 countries. A part of the Tata Group, the company is known for its innovation-driven approach, major intellectual property portfolio, and adherence to international standards. 
         

More From This Section

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 800 pts, Nifty above 25k; Realty index soars 5%; VIX slides 2%

Nomura

RBI delivers a jumbo surprise; more reasons for INR to underperform: Nomura

IPO

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO sees muted response; subscription at 1.4x, GMP nil

Gold

Muthoot Fin, Manappuram gain upto 8% ahead of RBI releasing gold loan norms

trading, markets

Asian shares mostly rose on Friday ahead of US Jobs Report update

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Tejas Networks MARKETS TODAY MARKETS WRAP Markets insights PLI scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon