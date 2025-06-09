Monday, June 09, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalpataru Projects shares jump 7% on securing ₹3,789 crore worth new orders

Kalpataru Projects shares jump 7% on securing ₹3,789 crore worth new orders

Kalpataru Projects International shares rose 7 per cent on Monday, after the company and its subsidiaries landed fresh orders worth ₹3,789 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. soared over 7 per cent in intraday trade on Monday, after the company and its subsidiaries landed fresh orders worth ₹3,789 crore. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 7.32 per cent during the day to ₹1,234 per share, the biggest intraday gain since May 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4 per cent higher at ₹1,195.3 apiece, compared to a 0.47 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:36 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen nearly 12 per cent from their recent lows of ₹1,074, which it hit last month. The counter has risen 7.3 per cent this year, compared to a 6.25 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Kalpataru Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,548.21 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Kalpataru Projects lands ₹3,789 crore fresh orders

Kalpataru Projects, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately ₹3,789 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday. 
 
The orders include major contracts in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) segment in India, featuring the company’s largest-ever B&F order for the development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings and associated facilities on a design-build basis. Additionally, KPIL has won power transmission and distribution (T&D) orders in overseas markets. 

"We feel privileged to announce the receipt of the orders, especially the largest ever B&F order received by us on design and build basis, which is a testament to our strong EPC capabilities in the B&F business," Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer. 
 
"This prestigious achievement also has been on several counts – intensive efforts that we have been putting in past several years on improving our ability to win large-sized projects, and improving competitiveness in the focused markets on the back of capex and execution capabilities. We look forward to many such opportunities in future.” 

About Kalpataru Projects

Kalpataru Projects is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, specialising in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (including Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways, and Airports. 
 
With ongoing projects in over 30 countries and a presence in 75 countries worldwide, KPIL has established a strong global footprint. 
   

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

