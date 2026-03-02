Sensex tanks 1,500 pts, Nifty below 24,800 on US-Iran war: Key reasons

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading sharply higher on Monday, March 2, with a loss of over 3 per cent each, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 1.62 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 1.74 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell around 2,743 points after opening to hit a low of 78,543.73 against the previous session's close of 81,287. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 plunged to a low of 24,645.10, falling around 533 points from the previous session's low of 25,178.65. Investors lost around ₹6.87 trillion on Monday as BSE market capitalisation fell to ₹456.4 trillion from ₹463.25 trillion in the previous session.

All sectoral indices were trading red. Nifty PSU Bank fell around 2 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Realty, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas.

Escalating tensions in West Asia: The correction came after the United States and Israel, on February 28, 2026, launched a joint military offensive against Iran, killing Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran attacked US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. US President Donald Trump warned that the US will “avenge” the deaths of three US service members who were killed in Iran's missile attack. The correction came after the United States and Israel, on February 28, 2026, launched a joint military offensive against Iran, killing Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran attacked US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said the uncertainty related to the war in West Asia will loom large over the market in the near term. "The major risk from the market perspective is the energy risk rising from the surge in crude," he added.

Crude hits multi-month high: Global crude oil prices jumped to multi-year highs amid concerns around supply disruption, particularly around the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Last checked, oil benchmark Brent Crude rose 6.4 per cent to $77.70 per barrel.

According to a report by Equinomics Research, around 20 per cent of the total global supply of crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and about 40 per cent of India's oil flows through this Strait. "Therefore, the global economy and hence, global equities will have some setback till some resolution is found for this war. However, we are hopeful that the domestic equity markets will recover," the report said.

Depreciating Indian rupee: The Indian rupee slipped beyond the 91 mark against the US dollar for the first time in a month, pressured by higher crude oil prices and a broader risk-off sentiment in global markets. The currency declined by 28 paise to close at 91.26 per dollar. Analysts believe that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may step in to curb excessive volatility and prevent a steep slide. Jigar Trivedi, senior research analyst at IndusInd Securities, noted that the rupee could weaken past the 91.30 level in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, although any sharp downside may be contained by potential central bank intervention.

Expiry day pressure: Tomorrow (Tuesday) is a market holiday, so today is the Nifty 50's weekly expiry. Markets usually see higher trading volumes on expiry day, leading to sharp swings on both sides due to rollover.

According to ICICI Direct, if Nifty sustains below 25,000, it may lead to further weakness. From the weekly expiry perspective, significant Call writing at ATM and OTM strikes signifies limited upside.

De-escalation hopes aid rebound:

However, the benchmarks staged a solid recovery and the Sensex was trading at 80,030.09 levels, down 1,257 points or 1.55 per cent at 12 PM. The Nifty50 was down 387.25 points or 1.54 per cent at 24,791.65 levels.

G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, said the recovery was on expected lines as the ongoing US-Iran tensions are unlikely to escalate for long.

"Roughly 90 per cent of Iran's own oil exports pass through the Strait of Hormuz each year, and that represents approximately 83 per cent of all Iranian exports. It would be very difficult for Iran to prolong this war. Internal conflicts within Iran may possibly pave a way for some compromised resolutions, and other major participants’ allies in this war are also likely to suffer quite badly," the Equinomics report said.

Nifty technical view According to Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, Nifty formed a long bear candle on the daily chart during Friday's session that indicated a sharp breakdown of a descending triangle type pattern. The huge opening upside gap of 3rd Feb has almost been filled around 25100 (left with a small margin). According to Chokkalingam, while the tensions between Iran and Israel may continue, beyond a certain point, the intensity would be difficult to stretch. Economic damage, rising casualties and internal pressures would act as natural constraints. Amid this, he sees scope for further recovery in the near term.

"This is not a good sign. The underlying trend of Nifty is sharply down. The overall negative chart pattern signals further downside to 24700 levels in the near term," he had said.