Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty holds 22,050; RIL gains 1%

Stock market updates on March 19, 2024: Indian Equity benchmark indices were seen holding steady gains in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid mixed cues from global peers.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 222 points higher at 72,692, and was seen quoting with a gain of 175-odd points around 72,650 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 64 points at 22,069.

Reliance was the top mover among the Sensex 30 pack, up 1 per cent. It was followed by Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro. On the other hand, Wpro, Nestle India and HDFC Bank were marginally in red.

The broader indices were seen holding notable gains in early deals. The BSE MidCap index advanced 0.5 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.7 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Sanofi India gained 4 per cent, while Cipla was up 1 per cent after the two firms entered into an exclusive partnership to boost access to Sanofi's Central Nervous System (CNS) medications across India.