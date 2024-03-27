Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty holds 22,050; RIL gains 1%

Stock market updates on March 19, 2024: Indian Equity benchmark indices were seen holding steady gains in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid mixed cues from global peers.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 222 points higher at 72,692, and was seen quoting with a gain of 175-odd points around 72,650 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 64 points at 22,069.
Reliance was the top mover among the Sensex 30 pack, up 1 per cent. It was followed by Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro. On the other hand, Wpro, Nestle India and HDFC Bank were marginally in red.
The broader indices were seen holding notable gains in early deals. The BSE MidCap index advanced 0.5 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.7 per cent.
Among individual stocks, Sanofi India gained 4 per cent, while Cipla was up 1 per cent after the two firms entered into an exclusive partnership to boost access to Sanofi's Central Nervous System (CNS) medications across India.
Investors open wallets for equity mutual funds in choppy markets
Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes have raked in Rs 46,200 crore in net lump sum inflows in the past six months (ending February 2024), almost thrice the inflow in the previous six-month period.
8:59 AM
Bharti Hexacom sets price band for Rs 4,275 cr IPO at Rs 542-570 per share
The company's IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 7.5 crore equity shares, indicating a 15 per cent stake by Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, with no fresh issue component.
8:56 AM
Sponsor contributions in mutual funds near the Rs 1 trillion mark
Sebi requires those running mutual funds to invest money in their own funds as part of having 'skin-in-the-game', or aligning their interests with investors.
8:53 AM
IPO mop-up increases 20% to Rs 62,000 crore during FY24, shows data
Equity fundraising through initial public offers (IPOs) rose 20 per cent during the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). During the period, 76 Indian corporates raised Rs 61,915 crore through main board IPOs, compared to Rs 52,116 crore mobilised by 37 IPOs in 2022-23, as disclosed by Prime Database.
8:49 AM
Carlyle said to weigh $1 bn IPO for IT firm Hexaware Technologies
The US investment firm is speaking with potential arrangers to help prepare for an IPO in Mumbai this year or next, the people said.
8:45 AM
Zee Entertainment should cut costs in profit pursuit, says panel
The move coming on the heels of a failed $10 billion merger with Sony India and the collapse of a $1.4 billion cricket broadcasting deal over a missed payment.
PGIM India Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched the PGIM India Retirement Fund. The equity-oriented scheme will follow a multicap investment approach, ensuring a minimum 25 per cent exposure to each of the largecap, midcap, and smallcap segments of the market. The fund has a 5-year lock-in period.
8:37 AM
Business Standard Manthan: All roads lead to Bharat Mandapam today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal & Railways and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw among those who will discuss India's developed-nation roadmap at Business Standard.
8:33 AM
Stocks to watch on March 27: Aster DM, Adani Ports, CDSL, SpiceJet, L&T
Stocks to watch on March 27: SpiceJet on Tuesday said it had signed an agreement with aircraft lessor Export Development Canada (EDC) to settle liabilities worth Rs 755 crore.
8:29 AM
S&P Global downgrades outlooks on 5 regional US banks to 'negative'
It downgraded First Commonwealth Financial, M&T Bank , Synovus Financial, Trustmark and Valley National Bancorp.
8:25 AM
Trump's media co valued at nearly $9.6 bn as shares surge in trade debut
At $70.46, company's market capitalization was $9.55 billion on an undiluted basis. Trading in the shares under the new ticker "DJT" was briefly halted just after the opening bell due to volatility.
8:21 AM
Strong outlook, robust domestic demand to support Cummins India stock
Genset manufacturer Cummins India has seen its share price rise by 45 per cent in the past three months. The management has reaffirmed that growth would be in double digits over the coming two fiscal years.