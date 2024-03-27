Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares display mixed trend after US finishes lower
Stock market Update on Wednesday, March 27: The US market ended lower last night owing to late sell-off as traders awaited key PCE data.
Stock market updates on March 27, 2024: Benchmark indices are likely to gyrate in a narrow trading band on Wednesday as global cues remain tepid in this holiday-shortened week.
At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,048, hinting at a flat to marginally negative start to the trading action today on the NSE benchmark Nifty 50.
Among individual stocks, Cipla will be in focus after the pharma firm entered into an exclusive partnership with Sanofi India to boost access to Sanofi's Central Nervous System (CNS) medications across India.
That apart, SpiceJet too may see some action after the low-budget carrier inked an agreement with aircraft lessor Export Development Canada (EDC) to settle liabilities worth Rs 755 crore.
Global cues
In Asia this morning, Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent. Straits Times and Taiwan added 0.4 per cent and 0.1 per cent. On the other hand, Hang Seng slipped 1 per cent, and Shanghai Composite was down 0.5 per cnet.
Overnight in the US, benchmark indices ended in red for the third straight day as investors awaited economic data to gauge Fed's policy path. The focus remains on Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) due on Friday. Dow slipped 0.1 per cent in late deals. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent lower.
8:33 AM
Stocks to watch on March 27: Aster DM, Adani Ports, CDSL, SpiceJet, L&T
Stocks to watch on March 27: SpiceJet on Tuesday said it had signed an agreement with aircraft lessor Export Development Canada (EDC) to settle liabilities worth Rs 755 crore. READ MORE
8:29 AM
S&P Global downgrades outlooks on 5 regional US banks to 'negative'
It downgraded First Commonwealth Financial, M&T Bank , Synovus Financial, Trustmark and Valley National Bancorp. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Trump's media co valued at nearly $9.6 bn as shares surge in trade debut
At $70.46, company's market capitalization was $9.55 billion on an undiluted basis. Trading in the shares under the new ticker "DJT" was briefly halted just after the opening bell due to volatility. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Strong outlook, robust domestic demand to support Cummins India stock
Genset manufacturer Cummins India has seen its share price rise by 45 per cent in the past three months. The management has reaffirmed that growth would be in double digits over the coming two fiscal years. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Baltimore bridge collapse: Coal exports likely to be blocked for weeks
Ernie Thrasher added that the coal that moves out of Baltimore includes a lot of India-bound thermal coal, which is used for electricity generation. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Donald Trump barred from attacking jurors, lawyers in hush-money trial
Trump is accused in the case of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election, part of an alleged scheme to keep voters in the dark. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Tech call: Nifty below 20-DMA; S H Kelkar, Vidhi Specialty can rally 13-15%
Nifty closed on a weak wicket as its closed below its 5, 11 and 20 DMA. In the derivatives, we have seen aggressive Call writing at 22,200-22,300 levels. READ MORE
8:05 AM
ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield steady around 4.239%
8:01 AM
Panic selling may ensue if Nifty Bank falls below 46,536: How to trade?
If Nifty Bank breaches 46,536, the immediate next support levels are expected to be around 46,225 and 45,675. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Gold futures consolidate around $2,175 levels
7:55 AM
US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq end lower amid late sell-off
7:54 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
