Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile; metal, financial, auto stocks slide, FMCG bucks trend

Stock market LIVE updates on Wednesday, May 22, 2024: Equity markets, which started flat-to-positive on Wednesday, gave up early gains weighed by metal, financial, and auto stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex was hovering around the flat line at 73,980 levels. The Nifty50, on the other hand, tested 22,500 level. Ultratech Cement, Coal India, SBI, LTIMindtree, DR Reddy's Labs, ONGC, HUL, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, gaining up to 1.6 per cent. On the downside, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Hero Moto, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, and Power Grid were capping the upside.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices traded 0.36 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Realty led from the front, rising over 1 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank, on the contrary, fell the most (down 0.3 per cent).