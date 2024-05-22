Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile; metal, financial, auto stocks slide, FMCG bucks trend
Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile; metal, financial, auto stocks slide, FMCG bucks trend

Stock market LIVE updates on Wednesday, May 22, 2024: Among sectors, the Nifty Realty led from the front, rising over 1 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank, on the contrary, fell the most (down 0.3 per cent)

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:03 AM IST
10:03 AM

9:38 AM

9:23 AM

9:22 AM

9:21 AM

9:18 AM

9:18 AM

9:10 AM

9:10 AM

9:04 AM

9:01 AM

8:50 AM

8:41 AM

8:33 AM

8:26 AM

8:17 AM

10:03 AM

The stock performance of new-age companies has been a mixed bag thus far in calendar year 2024 (CY24). Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, for instance, have soared 71.2 per cent year-to-date (YTD) till May 20, while those of Zomato have climbed 57.1 per cent. Easy Trip Planners, meanwhile, has seen a modest growth at 12.74 per cent, ACE Equity data shows. READ MORE



9:48 AM

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,500. READ MORE


9:40 AM

Workspace solutions provider Awfis Space Solutions’s initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Wednesday, May 22 and will conclude on May 27. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 128 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of around 1.2 crore equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10. READ MORE




9:38 AM

9:36 AM

9:29 AM

9:27 AM

9:23 AM

9:22 AM

9:21 AM

9:18 AM

9:18 AM

9:10 AM

9:10 AM

9:04 AM

Stock market LIVE updates on Wednesday, May 22, 2024: Equity markets, which started flat-to-positive on Wednesday, gave up early gains weighed by metal, financial, and auto stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex was hovering around the flat line at 73,980 levels. The Nifty50, on the other hand, tested 22,500 level. Ultratech Cement, Coal India, SBI, LTIMindtree, DR Reddy's Labs, ONGC, HUL, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, gaining up to 1.6 per cent. On the downside, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Hero Moto, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, and Power Grid were capping the upside.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices traded 0.36 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Realty led from the front, rising over 1 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank, on the contrary, fell the most (down 0.3 per cent).

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

