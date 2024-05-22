Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed after S&P500, Nasdaq hit record highs overnight
Stock market LIVE updates on Wednesday, May 22, 2024: Overnight, the S&P500, and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs, rising 0.2 per cent each
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates on Wednesday, May 22, 2024: Consolidation may continue in the Indian stock markets on Wednesday amid lack of directional cues. FII flows, March quarter (Q4FY24) results, and IPO activity, however, are some of the key market moving triggers.
At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 26 points at 22,632.
Globally, Asian markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei trading 0.7 per cent lower. On the flipside, ASX200, Kospi, and Hang Seng added up to 0.2 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P500, and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs, rising 0.2 per cent each, while Dow Jones gained 0.17 per cent.
Nifty Outlook: Trading strategy and key levels to watch
Support is seen between the 20 and 50 EMA zones, ranging from 22,350 to 22,250 for Nifty50, while the 22,600 to 22,800 range remains a significant barrier that has persisted for the past two months.
"With the end of the election phase approaching and the verdict nearing, volatility is likely to stay high. Therefore, traders should avoid complacent bets and prioritise regularly booking profits. Additionally, monitoring global developments is crucial, as any issues could potentially impact the recent run," said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One.
8:22 AM
Crude Oil, Natural Gas: Check key trading strategy, target price
OPEC's spare capacity is keeping oil prices stable amid geopolitical uncertainties in Iran and Saudi Arabia. Brent crude is trading near $84 a barrel, within a narrow range since November. The recent deaths of Iranian leaders and the Saudi Crown Prince's postponed trip have not significantly impacted prices, thanks to OPEC's ample spare capacity. Despite ongoing conflicts and lower demand growth expectations, oil prices remain steady. OPEC and allies are withholding 2 million barrels a day, with potential extensions expected at their June 1 meeting. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Buy ideas for May 22: Britannia, Cipla; check target prices
The stock was consolidating in a narrow range after a sharp run up. The consolidation has taken the form of a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily charts. The pattern is a trend continuation pattern, and we expect the stock to resume its next leg of upmove. The Daily momentum indicator MACD has a positive crossover which is a Buy signal. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Oil slips for third session on likely 'higher for longer' US rates
>> Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday on expectations the Federal Reserve could keep US interest rates higher for longer due to sustained inflation, potentially impacting fuel use in the world's largest oil consumer.
>> Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.45 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures slipped 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $78.16.
>> Oil prices settled about 1% lower on Tuesday.
Oil prices settled about 1% lower on Tuesday.
8:09 AM
Japan's Nikkei seen rising 4.6% this year on solid corporate outlook, global economy: Poll
>> The Nikkei is forecast to trade at 40,750 at the end of this year, according to the median estimate of 16 analysts polled May 13-21, up from Tuesday's close of 38,946.93.
>> The index has been hovering below 40,000 since the beginning of April after hitting a record intraday high of 41,087.75 on March 22.
Source: Reuters
>> Gains have been capped recently as local companies issued modest earnings forecasts at the peak of earnings season this month.
The index has been hovering below 40,000 since the beginning of April after hitting a record intraday high of 41,087.75 on March 22.
Source: Reuters
8:05 AM
Indian equities traders seek cues from election shadow bets
>> Traders in India's stock markets are turning to illegal election betting platforms for clues to combat the uncertainty facing citizens and markets alike regarding the outcome of a long general election.
>> Weeks before vote counting set for June 4, stock markets are closely tracking shadow-betting platforms that are flourishing nationwide, with wagers now suggesting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a slimmer majority than expected.
>> Having reached record highs just before voting began, India's S&P BSE Sensex benchmark has turned volatile as reports of lower turnout and voter fatigue fan doubts about the margin of victory for the ruling party.
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters
8:00 AM
US index futures :: Early signs show positive momentum may continue
7:55 AM
Asian markets :: Nikkei bucks trend, trades 0.5% lower
7:52 AM
Wall Street check :: S&P500, Nasdaq end at record peaks
7:42 AM
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:48 AM IST