Borana Weaves IPO listing forecast: Here's what the latest GMP hints at

The grey market premium, analysts said, reflects the strong demand and positive sentiment surrounding the stock, further adding to the optimism ahead of its listing

Borana Weaves IPO listing prediction

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Borana Weave IPO listing forecast: Shares of Borana Weaves are set to make their highly anticipated debut on D-street on Tuesday, May 26, 2025, following an overwhelming response to its initial public offering (IPO). The offering, which closed on Thursday, May 22, was oversubscribed by an impressive 148.78 times, signaling strong investor confidence.
 
Meanwhile, the sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Borana Weaves were quoted trading at around ₹256 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹40 or 18.52 per cent over the issue price of ₹216. This grey market premium, analysts said, reflects the strong demand and positive sentiment surrounding the stock, further adding to the optimism ahead of its listing.
 
 
Borana Weaves, Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, is strategically positioned to establish a strong regional footprint, enabling efficient delivery and responsive customer service to foster trust. Given the anticipated market premium, Solanki expects modest listing gains for investors. 
 
"Investors may consider partially booking profits upon listing and holding the remainder for the long term, supported by the company's transition to water jet looms, which is expected to enhance efficiency and profitability over time," said Solanki.
 
Borana Weaves IPO, Gaurav Garg, analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said, has seen resounding success, driven by strong fundamentals, favorable industry dynamics, and solid investor trust across the board. The current GMP, Garg believes, further validates bullish sentiment and indicates a strong debut on the bourses. "The exceptional subscription figures — especially from NIIs and retail investors — position Borana Weaves as one of the standout IPOs in recent times," said Garg. 

Borana Weaves IPO details

Borana Weaves IPO is a book-built issue, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.7 million equity shares estimated to be valued at ₹144.89 crore. The public offering of Borana Weaves does not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
 
It was available for subscription from Tuesday, May 20 - Thursday, May 22, at a price band of ₹205-216 per share, and the lot size is 69 shares. The basis for allotment was finalized on Friday, May 23. Borana Weaves has set the issue price at ₹216 per share.
 
The company will utilise the net proceeds from the public issue to finance the cost of establishing a new manufacturing unit to expand its production capabilities to produce grey fabric in Surat, Gujarat, India. Borana Weaves will further use the IPO proceeds for funding incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
 
For the public offering of Borana Weaves, KFIN Technologies serves as the registrar, while Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
 

About Borana Weaves

Our company is a textile manufacturer based in Surat, specialising in the production of unbleached synthetic grey fabric. This fabric serves as a fundamental material for further processing, such as dyeing and printing, in various industries including fashion, traditional textiles, technical textiles, home décor, and interior design. In addition to grey fabric, our company also manufactures polyester textured yarn (PTY Yarn), which is produced by heating polyester oriented yarn (POY Yarn), a raw material used in the production of grey fabric.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

