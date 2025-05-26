Monday, May 26, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SpiceJet rises 4% as Delhi HC rejects Maran's ₹1,300 crore damages plea

SpiceJet rises 4% as Delhi HC rejects Maran's ₹1,300 crore damages plea

SpiceJet shares rose over 4 per cent after the Delhi High Court rejected KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran's appeal seeking damages of over ₹1,300 crore

Spicejet

Spicejet(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of SpiceJet jumped over 4 per cent on Monday after the Delhi High Court dismissed the appeal filed by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran seeking damages of over ₹1,300 crore. 
 
The airline's stocks rose as much as 4.45 per cent during the day to ₹45.7 per share, the biggest intraday gain since May 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.2 per cent higher at ₹44.8 apiece, compared to a 0.53 per cent advance in BSE Sensex as of 12:15 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen nearly 20 per cent from its recent highs of ₹54.5, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 5.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. SpiceJet has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,743.31 crore. 
 

SpiceJet legal tussle 

The Delhi High Court dismissed the appeal filed by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran seeking damages of more than ₹1,300 crore, among other claims, the airlines said in an exchange filing on Monday. These assertions were already previously rejected by the Arbitral Tribunal and then the Delhi High Court, it added. 

Also Read

SpiceJet

Delhi HC dismisses KAL Airways, Maran's ₹1,300 crore claim against SpiceJet

flight plane

IndiGo, SpiceJet: Aviation stocks fly amid easing tensions between Ind-Pak

airplane, airport

Aviation stocks mixed after few airports shut down amid 'Operation Sindoor'

Aviation fuels

Govt, industry must boost green aviation fuel with incentives: SpiceJet CMD

crude oil, oil

Major oil-linked companies stock slump after brent crude oil slips 3%

 
Earlier, the arbitration proceedings, led by a panel of three retired Supreme Court judges, had thoroughly examined and rejected the damages claim. "These claims were thoroughly examined and subsequently rejected by a panel of three retired Supreme Court judges. Following this, KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran appealed to the Single-Judge Bench of the Delhi High Court, seeking the same amount in damages, which was also rejected by the court,” the airline said.
 
Maran and KAL Airways claimed they paid ₹679 crore for warrants and preference shares that were never issued, triggering a legal battle. An arbitral tribunal initially ruled in their favour, ordering SpiceJet to refund ₹579 crore with interest. But in 2024, both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court overturned the award and sent the case back for reconsideration. 

About SpiceJet 

SpiceJet, an Indian low-cost carrier based in Gurgaon, Haryana, is known for its extensive network of domestic and international routes. The airline operates a fleet that includes Boeing 737 and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft.
 
SpiceJet posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹26 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), aided by overall improved performance. SpiceJet had posted a loss of ₹300 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY24). 
 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty tests 25k; all sectors gain; M&M top gainer

ipo market listing share market

Unified Data-Tech IPO closes today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Premiumstock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

5 stocks to bet on as Nifty Smallcap reaches 200-DMA; check full list here

stock market, trading, stocks

US futures jump while Asian shares slip after Trump delays EU tariffs

Zomato

Eternal shares slide 4% on $840 mn outflow fears as FTSE, MSCI cut weight

Topics : SpiceJet Crisis SpiceJet Buzzing stocks Markets SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon