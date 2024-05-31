Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises over 500 pts; Nifty above 22,600; M&M, L&T top gainers

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 31, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty opened higher on Friday ahead of Q4FY24 GDP data.

S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.50 per cent or 370 points higher at 74,256.04 while NSE’s Nifty50 rose 0.45 per cent or 100 points to 22,588.95 levels.

On the BSE, M&M, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Maruti, Infosys were among the major laggards.

Similarly, on the NSE, Adani Ent, Apollo Hospitals were the top gainers while Maruti, LTIMindtree were among the top losers.

Broader indices were buzzing in trade, Nifty Midcap rose 0.67 per cent while SmallCap was trading 0.50 per cent higher

Sectorally, the Nifty Realty led with over 2.50 per cent gains, followed by Financial Servives (up 0.86 per cent).