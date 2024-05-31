Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises over 500 pts; Nifty above 22,600; M&M, L&T top gainers

Govt bond yields expected to inch down tracking US treasury yields
Indian government bond yields are expected to ease in the early session on Friday as US Treasury yields fell further, while major focus remained on debt supply via the weekly auction.
India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.97 per cent-7.02 per cent range, following its previous close of 6.9966 per cent, a trader with a state-run bank said. Read more
Bharat Rasayan surges 16% post Q4 show
Torrent Pharma jumps 5%
M&M up 2% in early trade
Nifty Realty leads sectoral indices on NSE
Broader markets soar
Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises top gainers on Nifty50
Heatmap::M&M, Bajaj Fin, L&T gain on Sensex
Opening bell: Nifty 50 above 22,550
Opening bell: Sensex hikes over 200 points
Rupee trades at $83.26
Pre-open: Nifty jumps 80 points to 22,568
Pre-open: Sensex up 335 points to 74,221 levels
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,750, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400
The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,750, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400. READ MORE
Investing in g-secs; building small portfolio: Top personal finance stories
The Reserve Bank of India earlier offered a portal for retail investors to participate in the government securities (g-sec) market. It has now come out with a mobile app. Sanjay Kumar Singh and Karthik Jerome investigate the pros and cons of investing in g-secs and the role these sovereign-backed bonds can play in an investor’s overall portfolio. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 31, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty opened higher on Friday ahead of Q4FY24 GDP data.
S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.50 per cent or 370 points higher at 74,256.04 while NSE’s Nifty50 rose 0.45 per cent or 100 points to 22,588.95 levels.
On the BSE, M&M, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Maruti, Infosys were among the major laggards.
Similarly, on the NSE, Adani Ent, Apollo Hospitals were the top gainers while Maruti, LTIMindtree were among the top losers.
Broader indices were buzzing in trade, Nifty Midcap rose 0.67 per cent while SmallCap was trading 0.50 per cent higher
Sectorally, the Nifty Realty led with over 2.50 per cent gains, followed by Financial Servives (up 0.86 per cent).