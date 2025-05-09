Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 600 pts, Nifty tests 24,000 amid India-Pak tensions
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 600 pts, Nifty tests 24,000 amid India-Pak tensions

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, May 9, 2025: Stock markets today remain volatile as India-Pakistan tensions worsened on Thursday

SI Reporter New Delhi
markets
Stock Market Today: The Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, and Nifty IT, were trading 1 per cent lower

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Air raid sirens activated in Chandigarh, residents advised to stay indoors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid the attack threat, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula experienced sudden air raid sirens and residents were advised to stay indoors.
 

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Air sirens sounded in Chandigarh amid India-Pak tensions

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Defence stocks rise as India-Pak tension escalate

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Indian Defence-related companies surged upto 6 per cent after ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday.  Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach, and Data Patterns jumped up to up to 6 per cent.

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips again, down over 600 pts as investors monitor India-Pak tensions

India-Pakistan News Updates | Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex slipped again on Friday, dropping 619 points to 79,715 level as investors assess rising tensions with Pakistan.

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to have a high-level meeting with armed forces chiefs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, is likely to hold a high-level meeting with the Armed Forces chiefs amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, according to a PTI report.
 

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Indian markets resilient in the face of border escalation with Pakistan'

India-Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Dalal Street watcher VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited lauded India stock market's resilience in the face of rising India-Pakistan tensions, saying that on a day like this, markets, typically, would have suffered deep cuts. But this did not happen as India, so far, has demonstrated clear superiority in conventional war fare, and therefore, further escalation of the conflict will inflict huge damage to Pakistan.

"Two, the market is inherently resilient supported by global and domestic macros. Weak dollar and potentially weakening US and Chinese economies are good for the Indian market. The domestic macros construct is further rendered stronger by the high GDP growth expected this year and the declining interest rate environment. These are the reasons why FIIs have been on a buying spree in the Indian market during the last sixteen trading sessions," he said.

Market Strategy: What should investors do now?

Investors, he said, should not panic and exit from the market now. Remain invested, monitor the developments and wait for the dust to settle.
 
 

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BCCI may pause IPL 2025; final decision today after consulting government

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  The future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 now looms in uncertainty after match number 58 of the season between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off following raid sirens in nearby cities amidst the cross-border clash between India and Pakistan. READ MORE
 

9:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Blackout in border districts in Kutch and Banaskantha

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Several parts of the border districts of Kutch and Banaskantha in Gujarat experienced a complete blackout for over seven hours on Thursday night, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, PTI reported.

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India VIX jumps 8% to 22.72, highest since April 8

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid the ongoing India-Pakistan tension, India VIX, the fear index which gauges volatility in the markets, rose 8 per cent to 22.72 points.

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-Pak standoff: Indian travel firms take stand on Turkey, Azerbaijan

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, Indian travel companies are taking a stand on trips to countries viewed as aligned with Islamabad.

On Thursday night, travel platform Pickyourtrail.com suspended travel planning to destinations in Turkey and Azerbaijan. READ MORE
 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Major sectoral indices trade lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Energy, financial services, metal, realty, and oil & gas were down by 1 per cent each.

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's to visit Jammu after failed drone attack

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After the markets opened on Friday, 27 out of 30 Sensex constituents were trading in red. Power Grid was the top laggard down by 2.39 per cent. Eternal, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv were down by 1 per cent each.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 500 points lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After opening on Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 504.01 points or 0.63 per cent to 79,830.80

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory amidst high alert

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Delhi Airport has issued the latest passenger advisory in which it has stated that Delhi Airport operations remain normal. However, some flight schedules may be impacted due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures.

 
Next »

India-Pakistan war | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, Friday, May 9, 2025: Indian equity markets today were volatile as tensions between Indian and Pakistan worsened late on Thursday.  The BSE Sensex index, which opened 1,366 points lower, was trading around 560 points down at 79,770 level. The Nifty50, too, recovered from an opening level of 23,935 to trade around 24,083 level, down 205 points.  According to Bloomberg data, the cost of options hedging against a 10 per cent slide in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index has risen to its highest level since March 2022 relative to contracts betting on gains. 
 
The USD/INR option volumes were more than double their five-day average, along with rupee NDFs, the most traded globally.
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.  Most of the sectoral indices, including the Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, and Nifty IT, were trading 1 per cent lower. 
 

India-Pakistan war

In a major escalation, Pakistan launched at least eight missiles towards India, targeted towards Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. All of these were either intercepted or neutralised by air defence units.
 
On Friday morning, the Indian Army further informed via social media channels that drone attacks by Pakistan were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations.
 

Nifty levels to watch today:

Immediate support for Nifty is seen at 23,950; a break below this level could lead the index down towards 23,450. On the upside, resistance is placed at 24,400 and 24,550, as per LKP Securities.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock Market TodayShare Market TodayMARKET LIVEMarketsGift NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty50India Pakistan relationsOperation SindoorIndian stock marketMarket OutlookGlobal Markets

First Published: May 09 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News