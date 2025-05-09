Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 600 pts, Nifty tests 24,000 amid India-Pak tensions

India-Pakistan war | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, Friday, May 9, 2025: Indian equity markets today were volatile as tensions between Indian and Pakistan worsened late on Thursday. The BSE Sensex index, which opened 1,366 points lower, was trading around 560 points down at 79,770 level. The Nifty50, too, recovered from an opening level of 23,935 to trade around 24,083 level, down 205 points. According to Bloomberg data, the cost of options hedging against a 10 per cent slide in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index has risen to its highest level since March 2022 relative to contracts betting on gains.

The USD/INR option volumes were more than double their five-day average, along with rupee NDFs, the most traded globally.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively. Most of the sectoral indices, including the Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, and Nifty IT, were trading 1 per cent lower.

India-Pakistan war

In a major escalation, Pakistan launched at least eight missiles towards India, targeted towards Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. All of these were either intercepted or neutralised by air defence units.

On Friday morning, the Indian Army further informed via social media channels that drone attacks by Pakistan were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations.

Nifty levels to watch today:

Immediate support for Nifty is seen at 23,950; a break below this level could lead the index down towards 23,450. On the upside, resistance is placed at 24,400 and 24,550, as per LKP Securities.