Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-down start amid India-Pak tensions; GIFT Nifty down 230 pts
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, May 9, 2025: Market sentiment is set to sour on Friday after Pakistan launched at least eight missiles towards India, targeted towards Jammu on Thursday
India-Pakistan war | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, Friday, May 9, 2025: Indian equity markets are set to open gap-down on Friday after border tensions between India and Pakistan worsened late on Thursday. Pakistan fired missiles towards border regions across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, which were all intercepted or blocked by Indian Armed Forces.
Several cities, including Jammu, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Jaisalmer also observed a complete black out amid Pakistan's missile and drone attacks. Delhi has been put on high alert.
At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 220 points lower at 23,988 levels. Meanwhile, in the primary markets, Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO (SME) will open for subscription today. On the earnings front, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Swiggy, Manappuram Finance, Thermax and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are among the major companies set to report their Q4 results today.
India-Pakistan war
In a major escalation, Pakistan launched at least eight missiles towards India, targeted towards Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. All of these were either intercepted or neutralised by air defence units.
In a post on X, Integrated Defence Staff wrote, "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means."
According to analysts, the Sensex and Nifty today may crash in case the geopolitical tension escalates with Pakistan. Investors, they said, will await the government's formal statement on the on-ground situation about the damage, which can possibly assuage them. The uncertainty is set to create more panic in the markets. READ MORE
Nifty levels to watch today:
On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 80,335, down 412 points or 0.51 per cent, after a sudden sell-off in the fag-end of the session The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, fell 141 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 24,274.
According to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty index closed with a 'Dark Cloud Cover' candlestick pattern, indicating heightened fear among traders.
"Prior to this, the index faced resistance around 24,550. The near-term sentiment now appears weak, with the potential for further correction in the short term. Immediate support is seen at 23,950; a break below this level could lead the index down towards 23,450. On the upside, resistance is placed at 24,400 and 24,550," he said.
Global markets:
On the global front, investors were assessing the trade deal announced by US President Donald Trump between the US and the UK. Thoigh no official document was signed as the "details are being finalised", the US-UK trade deal keeps in place Trump's 10-per cent tariffs on British exports, expands agricultural access for both countries, and lowers prohibitive US duties on British car exports.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 opened over 1 per cent higher, and South Korea's Kospi added 0.3 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, and Australia's ASX200 were flat, while mainland China's CSI 300 slipped 0.19 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.62 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.58 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.07 per cent.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how Asian markets are faring
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were buzzing in trade with Japan's Nikkei trading higher by 1.45 per cent, followed by Asia Dow of 0.30 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng of 0.24 per cent, on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, China's Shanghai Composite traded lower by 0.20 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi lower by 0.14 per cent.
7:51 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
Track all the latest, stock market updates and news here.
