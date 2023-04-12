Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat ahead inflation data; Asian indices firm

Stock market live updates: March inflation figures, TCS Q4FY23 results, steady crude oil prices, are likely to be under investors' radar in Wednesday's trading session
As of 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty indicated a flat start at 17,795 levels.
Overnight, the US markets were mixed ahead of the inflation data. While the Dow Jones index managed to close with 0.2 per cent gains, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices lost up to 0.4 per cent.
In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, WTI Crude continued to stay firm at $85 per barrel, and $81 per barrel, respectively.
Back home, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be in focus today ahead of Q4FY23 results. Brokerages estimate the company to report soft revenue growth over the preceding quarter due to seasonal weakness, however, they foresee margin expansion on lower attrition. READ MORE
First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:31 AM IST