Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat ahead inflation data; Asian indices firm

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat ahead inflation data; Asian indices firm

Stock market live updates: March inflation figures, TCS Q4FY23 results, steady crude oil prices, are likely to be under investors' radar in Wednesday's trading session

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat ahead inflation data; Asian indices firm

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Mixed global cues, inflation figures, beginning of India Inc's March quarter earnings season (Q4FY23), and steady crude oil prices are likely to guide domestic markets on Wednesday.

As of 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty indicated a flat start at 17,795 levels.

Overnight, the US markets were mixed ahead of the inflation data. While the Dow Jones index managed to close with 0.2 per cent gains, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices lost up to 0.4 per cent.
Read More

Key Event

8:46 AM Apr 23

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL

8:51 AM Apr 23

Vodafone Idea in focus :: KM Birla says 5G rollout soon

In an interview wtih CNBC TV18, Birla said Voda Idea will soon roll out 5G services in India.

He said that India will continue to be on growth-path despite global turmoil. Besides, Indian businesses have learnt to live with commodity cyclicality, he added. As China+1 turns out to be favorable for India, investors' interest intact in the country. 

8:46 AM Apr 23

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Pelma Collieries, for carrying out coal washery related business.

Delhivery: Tiger Global Management, on Tuesday, sold additional 1.18 crore shares of Delhivery for Rs 388 crore through bulk deal on BSE. It had offloaded 1.7 per cent stake in February, and another 0.75 per cent in March. READ MORE

8:42 AM Apr 23

HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns

Buy Bank of Baroda (CMP: Rs 170.85) | Target: Rs 183 | Stop-loss: Rs 153
The stock price is trading within the big symmetrical triangle, which adjoins major swing highs and lows since Dec 2022. The stock is on the verge of breaking out from the symmetrical triangle. The chances of bullish breakout is higher as the stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on daily chart. Primary trend of the PSU bank Index is bullish, as it has been holding above its 200 days EMA. Indicators and oscillators like RSI, MACD, and DMI have turned bullish on daily charts. READ MORE

8:38 AM Apr 23

Charts show bullish trend for Nifty Auto

The best trading strategy for traders in the near term would be to buy the index and its constituents at dips. This strategy takes advantage of the positive signals from MACD and EMA 21, along with the expected resistance level on charts. READ MORE

8:33 AM Apr 23

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Most brokerages peg the company’s EBIT margin at 25 per cent for the March quarter versus 24.5 per cent in the December quarter. This improvement, they say, is likely to have been led by operational efficiency and lower attrition. READ MORE

8:29 AM Apr 23

DIIs sell equities worth Rs 264 crore on Tuesday

8:25 AM Apr 23

FIIs buy equities worth Rs 342.84 crore on Tuesday

8:22 AM Apr 23

Oil prices hold ground after EIA's demand forecast

Non-OPEC countries will account for a higher percentage of oil production gains this year and next, a reversal of the last two years, the US Energy Information Administration predicted on Tuesday.
 
Gains by the US, Brazil, Canada and Guyana will overshadow OPEC after Saudi Arabia and other Middle East producers this month disclosed plans to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day beginning next month.
 
Total non-OPEC liquid fuels production is expected to grow by 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 and by 1 million bpd in 2024, the EIA said in its Short Term Energy Outlook. OPEC output will fall by 500,000 bpd in 2023, then rise by 1 million bpd in 2024, after the group's output agreement expires, EIA forecast.
image

8:19 AM Apr 23

SGX Nifty: A quiet start awaits Dalal Street

image

8:16 AM Apr 23

Global pulse :: Asian markets mostly higher on Wednesday

image

8:13 AM Apr 23

US markets end mixed on Tuesday as investors await inflation report

image

8:10 AM Apr 23

Good morning readers! Catch Business Standard with live market updates

 Catch Business Standard with live market updates

Topics :InflationMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian marketsBSE NSEFII flowsDIIsRupee vs dollarCrude Oil PriceGlobal Marketsstocks to watchBuzzing stocksCPITata Consultancy ServicesQ4 ResultsTCS

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story