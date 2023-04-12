close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

MRF scored well in almost all parameters and has also been named the world's second fastest-growing tyre brand. It has scored 83.2 out of 100 in brand strength and was awarded a AAA- brand rating

Shine Jacob Chennai
Tyres

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MRF Ltd has emerged as the second-strongest tyre brand in the world according to the latest report by Brand Finance on the 'Most Valuable and Strongest Tyre Brands' in the world.
MRF has scored high in almost all parameters and is also featured as the second fastest-growing tyre brand in the world. It has scored 83.2 out of 100 in brand strength and was awarded a AAA- brand rating.

The report, which also names MRF as the most valued Indian tyre brand, says that it scored high in the Sustainability Perception Value and is the only Indian tyre manufacturer to be featured in the top 10.
Brand Finance’s annual report on the most valuable and strongest automobile, auto component, tyre and mobility 2023 analyses the value of brands in these industries.

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing it in the open market. A brand’s strength is evaluated through a balanced scorecard of factors such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance and used to determine what proportion of a business’s revenue is contributed by the brand.

Also Read

How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?

Tyre stocks in demand; TVS, JK Tyre, Apollo, Balkrishna, MRF rally up to 7%

Better grip on future for tyre stocks: Tread on easing input cost, demand

CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Exports of Made in India iPhones rise 4 times in FY23, tops $5 bn: Report

Twitter's to remove legacy Blue checks by April 20, says Elon Musk

Topics : MRF | MRF Tyres | Companies

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon