MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report



MRF has scored high in almost all parameters and is also featured as the second fastest-growing tyre brand in the world. It has scored 83.2 out of 100 in brand strength and was awarded a AAA- brand rating. MRF Ltd has emerged as the second-strongest tyre brand in the world according to the latest report by Brand Finance on the 'Most Valuable and Strongest Tyre Brands' in the world.



Brand Finance’s annual report on the most valuable and strongest automobile, auto component, tyre and mobility 2023 analyses the value of brands in these industries. The report, which also names MRF as the most valued Indian tyre brand, says that it scored high in the Sustainability Perception Value and is the only Indian tyre manufacturer to be featured in the top 10.

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing it in the open market. A brand’s strength is evaluated through a balanced scorecard of factors such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance and used to determine what proportion of a business’s revenue is contributed by the brand.

