Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat ahead inflation data; Asian indices firm
Stock market live updates: March inflation figures, TCS Q4FY23 results, steady crude oil prices, are likely to be under investors' radar in Wednesday's trading session
SI Reporter New Delhi
Mixed global cues, inflation figures, beginning of India Inc's March quarter earnings season (Q4FY23), and steady crude oil prices are likely to guide domestic markets on Wednesday. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Inflation | MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Indian markets | BSE NSE | FII flows | DIIs | Rupee vs dollar | Crude Oil Price | Global Markets | stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | CPI | Tata Consultancy Services | Q4 Results | TCS
First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:31 AM IST