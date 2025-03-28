Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, March 28, 2025: At 7:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 21 points lower at 23,756, suggesting a muted start for the markets
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, March 28, 2025: Heavy buying by FIIs in the last session, coupled with mixed global cues and uncertainty around Trump tariffs, may drive Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, on the last trading day of the financial year 2025 (FY25).
Global markets showed mixed performance, with Asian markets fluctuating due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the tariff threats from US President Donald Trump. The ASX 200 saw a modest gain of 0.36 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei and Topix both fell over 2 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi also dropped 1.31 per cent.
In the US, all three major stock indexes ended lower overnight. The Dow Jones dropped 0.37 per cent. The S&P 500 declined 0.33 per cent, while the Nasdaq fell 0.53 per cent.
On the domestic front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been active buyers in recent sessions. On March 27, FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 11,111.25 crore, continuing their positive momentum with a net purchase of Rs 32,488.63 crore over the last six trading sessions.
In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,517.70 crore, on March 27.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has also proposed limiting equity derivatives expiries to either Tuesdays or Thursdays for all exchanges, which could affect market trading strategies.
IPO corner Active Infrastructures IPO (SME) and Rapid Fleet IPO (SME) will make their debut on D-Street. Spinaroo Commercial IPO (SME) and Infonative Solutions IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Additionally, Identixweb IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of its subscription, while ATC Energies IPO (SME) and Shri Ahimsa IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity check Gold hit a record high on Thursday, rising 1.1 per cent to $3,052.24 an ounce, as global trade tensions and falling equity markets followed President Trump’s auto tariff announcement. US gold futures also surged 1.5 per cent, reaching an all-time high of $3,066.60.
Oil prices edged up, with Brent crude rising 24 cents to $74.03 per barrel and US WTI increasing 27 cents to $69.92, as traders assessed tightening crude supplies and the impact of potential US tariffs.
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE defers decision to conduct derivatice expiries on Mondays
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following market regulator Sebi's consultation paper on when to conduct derivative expiries, the National Stock Exchange has decided to withdraw its decision to conduct expiries on Mondays.
In a circular issued late on Thursday, NSE said: The implementation of the circular -- Final Settlement Day (Expiry Day) for Equity Derivatives -- is deferred until further notice in view of Sebi consultation paper dated March 27, 2025.
In its paper, Sebi has proposed to limit equity derivatives expiries to either Tuesdays or Thursdays for each exchange. Effectively, exchanges will have to opt for either of these two days.
Note: From April 2025 onwards, NSE had decided to conduct Derivative Expiries on Mondays.
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI MF, Morgan Stanley, 6 others buy 1.6% stake in MaxFin Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eight entities, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale, on Thursday collectively bought a 1.6 per cent stake in Max Financial Services for Rs 611.60 crore through open market transactions.
DSP MF, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Copthall Mauritius Investment, and Oxbow Master Fund were also among the entities who picked up 5.5 million shares or 1.59 per cent stake in Max Financial Services, as per the block deal data on the NSE. Read more
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI to double foreign investor cap in listed firms to 10% to boost inflows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's central bank is set to double to 10 per cent a cap on investment by individual foreign investors in listed companies, as it aims to boost capital inflows, according to two senior government officials and documents reviewed by Reuters.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), pressured by poor earnings, high valuations and prospects of US tariffs, have pulled more than $28 billion out of Indian stocks since September's record high in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. Read more
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Long Weekend ahead: Stock markets to stay closed on Mar 31 for Ramzan Id
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market will be closed on Monday, March 31, 2025, on the occasion of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). After a three-day long weekend, Indian equities will resume regular operations on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Monday.
In April there are three market holidays: April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 14 (Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti) and April 18 (Good Friday). Here is a list of stock market holidays in 2025. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, March 28: BSE, Infosys, UltraTech, BEL, Jindal Steel, BEML
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE share price: The rival of India's oldest stock exchange -- National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- deferred its plan to change the day of expiring of its contracts from Thursday to Monday. This comes after the release of a consultation paper from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BYD to set up first India EV factory near Hyderabad, eyes 600K cars yearly
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD is preparing to set up a production unit near Hyderabad, according to a report by ETV Bharat on Thursday. This would make Telangana the first Indian state to host a BYD factory. The decision reportedly follows extensive discussions with the state government, which has assured its full support, including land allocation, for the project.
The Telangana government, according to the report, has suggested three potential sites for the facility, all located near Hyderabad. BYD representatives are currently assessing these locations, after which a final decision will be made. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite market volatility, corporate fundraising at record high in FY25
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fundraising by Indian companies through equity and debt reached an all-time high in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), according to data collated by primedatabase.com.
Fundraising through debt stood at ₹11.1 trillion in FY25, including contributions from InvITs (infrastructure investment trusts) and REITs (real estate investment trusts). Of this total, ₹11,04,331 crore was raised through private debt placements, while ₹8,044 crore was raised through the public bond issuances. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Time to cherry pick travel-related stocks ahead of holiday season: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The travel and tourism sector has been thriving after Indians began indulging in "revenge travel" in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC’s) 2024 Economic Impact Research (EIR) report, India's travel and tourism sector contributed over ₹19.13 trillion to gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, up 10 per cent from 2019 levels. This is expected to reach ₹43.25 trillion by 2034.
On the bourses, related stocks such as Indian Hotels (up 1,102 per cent), Lemon Tree (732 per cent), EIH Ltd (528 per cent), IndiGo (478 per cent), and Safari Industries (867 per cent) have proved to be multibaggers for investors. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DLF, RIL, Zomato, MakeMyTrip: Chris Wood of Jefferies rejigs India exposure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has rejigged his Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio and removed his investment in Godrej Properties, while the investment in Macrotech Developers has been increased by one percentage point to 4 per cent.
"An investment in another Indian property company DLF Limited will be introduced with a 3 per cent weight. An investment in Indian online travel company MakeMyTrip will be introduced with a 4 per cent weight by removing the investment in Axis Bank. The investment in Zomato will be increased by one percentage point by reducing the weighting in TSMC," Wood wrote in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Regular' accounts drove bulk of SIP closures in February, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: While direct plan systematic investment plan (SIP) account closures were behind the net decline in SIP accounts in January, the reverse played out in February.
Regular plan SIP accounts, which are expected to be more resilient to market conditions, shrunk by 0.8 million in February, registering the first monthly decline at least in the last three year.
The total number of active SIP accounts in mutual fund (MF) schemes declined by a million to 101.7 million in February. Regular plan SIP accounts accounted for 80 per cent of the net closures. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Exchanges to choose between Tuesday and Thursday for derivatives expiry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put forth a proposal to limit equity derivatives expiries to either Tuesdays or Thursdays for each exchange.
Effectively, exchanges will have to opt for either of these two days.
Currently, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) use Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, as expiry days for single stock and index derivatives contracts, a practice formalised in January 2025.
NSE recently proposed shifting its final settlement day to Monday, prompting SEBI to step in and formalise the framework. Given SEBI's latest proposal, the exchange may have to withdraw the plan. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE IPO hangs in the balance as Sebi flags regulatory gaps in fresh letter
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) remains in limbo as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has highlighted several deficiencies in its latest communiqué to the exchange.
Sources said Sebi, in a comprehensive letter, has outlined all the areas the country’s top bourse must address before it is IPO-ready. Sebi has given NSE up to 24 months to resolve these issues before seeking approval for its long-delayed maiden IPO. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's Nifty trading strategy suggested by Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty is likely to trade within a defined range (23,400–23,900) before making a decisive move. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: FIIs; Sebi proposal; Trump tariffs; Gold; Active, Rapid IPOs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FIIs buying heavily, weak global cues and uncertainty over Trump’s tariffs are likely to set the tone for Indian benchmarks, Nifty50 and Sensex, on the last trading day of the financial year 2025 (FY25).
At 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were down 28 points at 23,749, suggesting a negative start.
In the previous session, the Sensex gained 317.93 points (0.41 per cent) to close at 77,606.43, and the Nifty50 rose 105.10 points (0.45 per cent) to end at 23,591.95. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed
