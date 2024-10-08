Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 140 pts higher, at 81,200, Nifty up 40 pts, at 24,830
Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher but were jittery on Tuesday, tracking muted sentiment in other Asian markets, while mainland China surged.
Pranay Prakash New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, October 8, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Tuesday, but gave up the gains soon after to slip into the red, tracking weakness in other Asian markets, while mainland China markets surged.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 139.6 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 81,189.68, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,832, up 36 points, or 0.15 per cent.
Global stocks also began Tuesday on a cautious note while oil prices stayed elevated as the escalating conflict in the Middle East sapped risk appetite ahead of China's highly anticipated reopening after a long holiday.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield held above 4 per cent in early Asia trade, as a robust US labour market prompted traders to heavily scale back their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Hezbollah on Monday fired rockets at Israel's third-largest city, Haifa, and Israel looked poised to expand its offensive into Lebanon, one year after the devastating Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.
Heightened fears of a widespread conflict and disruptions to supply sent Brent crude futures surging above $80 a barrel for the first time in over a month in the previous session.
It was last 0.09 per cent higher at $81.00 per barrel, while US crude futures rose 0.14 per cent to $77.25 a barrel.
Investors in India would also keep an eye on the counting of votes for assembly elections in the state of Haryana and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, on Friday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gave up their initial gains to settle in the red on Monday, led by a sell-off across sectors.
The BSE Sensex shed 638.45 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 81,050.
Similarly, the Nifty 50 fell 218.85 points, or 0.87 per cent, to end at 24,795.75.
Midcap, and Smallcap stocks were the worst hit in the broader markets, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ending down by 2.01 per cent, and 2.75 per cent, respectively.
The fear index (India VIX) ended 6.74 per cent higher at 15.08.
All sectoral indices, barring the Nifty IT index, ended in the red on Monday.
The PSU Bank, and Media indices were the worst hit, ending lower by over 3 per cent each. This was followed by OMCs and Metal indices, which fell by over 2 per cent.
That apart, Bank Nifty, Financial Services, Private Bank, Realty, Consumer Durables, and indices ended lower by over 1 per cent each.
The dour mood kept stocks on tenterhooks on Tuesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.05 per cent, while Asian stocks were mixed.
Mainland China's CSI 300 index gained more than 10 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite index climbed over 6 per cent, after markets there re-opened after a week-long holiday.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.01 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down nearly 4 per cent.
Australia's stock benchmark was down 0.08 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.78 per cent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares climbed 0.4 per cent.
S&P 500 futures tacked on 0.03 per cent while Nasdaq futures lost 0.01 per cent.
Before the break, China announced its most aggressive stimulus measures since the pandemic, in a move which sent the CSI300 soaring 25 per cent over five sessions and sparked a rally across global share markets.
Focus will also be on a press conference from the country's National Development and Reform Commission on Tuesday, for further details around the stimulus pledges that drove the market frenzy.
The US dollar failed to get a further lift on the revised Fed expectations, having already had a strong run last week also owing to safe-haven gains linked to the Middle East conflict.
It was on the back foot in early Asia trade, falling 0.17 per cent against the Japanese yen to 147.97, while sterling rose 0.03 per cent to $1.3089.
Against a basket of currencies, the greenback eased 0.02 per cent to 102.44, though it hovered near a seven-week high hit on Friday.
Elsewhere, spot gold was little changed at $2,643.33 an ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal is top sectoral loser
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal is top sectoral loser; down 2.8 per cent.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets drop
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets drop; Nifty SmallCap up 0.6 per cent.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M and HUL among top gainers on BSE.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty drops marginally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty drops marginally, down 0.05 per cent.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex volatile at opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex volatile at opening.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 220 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dropped over 200 points to 80,826.56 levels.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains marginally in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains marginally in pre-open, up 0.1 per cent at 24,821 levels.
8:58 AM
Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivative outlook - 'FIIs decreased future index long position holdings by 14.86%'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 27,950 for Calls and 23,100 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 27,000 for Calls and 25,000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 25,000 for Calls and 23,100 for Puts in weekly and at 25,000 for Calls and 22,500 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs decreased their future index long position holdings by 14.86 per cent, increased future index shorts by 32.68 per cent and in index options, 11.44 per cent in Call longs, 6.00 per cent in Call short, 18.83 per cent in Put longs and 4.35 per cent in Put shorts.
Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:56 AM
Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook - 'Recovery hopes now rest on Nifty’s ability to reclaim 24,940'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "We have now had six consecutive days of fall. Last such instance was in October 2023, which saw a reversal on the seventh day. VIX at that point had peaked to 13 levels, from the vicinity of 10 prevailing a week earlier. In contrast to that, VIX has now swung from 11.5 vicinity to 15, indicating that range expectations are higher now. While this allows for extension in downtrend towards 23,900, recovery hopes, initially aiming 25,100-25,200 now rest on Nifty’s ability to reclaim 24,940, our yesterday’s downside marker. - Read more
Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:54 AM
These are times of abnormal moves in the indices. Hang Seng has spiked 32 per cent in the last one month and Shanghai composite rose 8 per cent in a day. Compared to that, the Indian market is relatively stable, though weak. A significant fact is that the underperformance is India-specific since the US, Europe and other emerging markets are stable.
An important data to note is that the net FPI selling of Rs 50,011 crore during the last six trading sessions has been more than offset by the DII buying of Rs 53,203 crore. Yet the market has corrected by 5.6 per cent impacted by the weak sentiments. The best strategy now is to accumulate high quality fairly valued bluechips like the leading financials and IT stocks."
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Best strategy to accumulate high quality, fairly valued bluechips'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Best strategy to accumulate high quality, fairly valued bluechips'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Market has turned weak responding to negative cues from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, massive FPI selling and concerns surrounding the election results due today. The most important trigger which pulled the Nifty 5.6 per cent down from the peak has been the sustained big FPI selling during the last six trading days. There are enough indicators to show that FPIs have been following a 'Sell India, Buy China' strategy. Elevated valuations in India and cheap valuations for Chinese stocks triggered this change in FPI strategy.
These are times of abnormal moves in the indices. Hang Seng has spiked 32 per cent in the last one month and Shanghai composite rose 8 per cent in a day. Compared to that, the Indian market is relatively stable, though weak. A significant fact is that the underperformance is India-specific since the US, Europe and other emerging markets are stable.
An important data to note is that the net FPI selling of Rs 50,011 crore during the last six trading sessions has been more than offset by the DII buying of Rs 53,203 crore. Yet the market has corrected by 5.6 per cent impacted by the weak sentiments. The best strategy now is to accumulate high quality fairly valued bluechips like the leading financials and IT stocks."

Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:51 AM
By utilising AirGain’s advanced analytics platform, FlyArystan will continue to access real-time pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs, the company said in an exchange filing. With a near-perfect data sufficiency rate of 98 per cent, this partnership empowers FlyArystan to refine its dynamic pricing strategies, the company added.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FlyArystan selects RateGain's AirGain to strengthen competitive pricing for tickets
By utilising AirGain's advanced analytics platform, FlyArystan will continue to access real-time pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs, the company said in an exchange filing. With a near-perfect data sufficiency rate of 98 per cent, this partnership empowers FlyArystan to refine its dynamic pricing strategies, the company added.
By utilising AirGain’s advanced analytics platform, FlyArystan will continue to access real-time pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs, the company said in an exchange filing. With a near-perfect data sufficiency rate of 98 per cent, this partnership empowers FlyArystan to refine its dynamic pricing strategies, the company added.
8:46 AM
He added that the focus would be more on livelihoods, and boosting consumption.
Shanjie said China should adhere to the systematic implementation of policies to coordinate finance, consumption, investment, real estate, stock market, employment and people’s well-being, according to SCMP.
“We should focus on the policy of increasing domestic demand, focusing more on benefiting people’s livelihood and promoting consumption,” he said.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shanjie said new measures to focus on growing domestic demand, increasing support
He added that the focus would be more on livelihoods, and boosting consumption.
He added that the focus would be more on livelihoods, and boosting consumption.
"We should focus on the policy of increasing domestic demand, focusing more on benefiting people's livelihood and promoting consumption," he said.
“We should focus on the policy of increasing domestic demand, focusing more on benefiting people’s livelihood and promoting consumption,” he said.
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shanjie said risks rising, but economic growth target attainable
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NDRC chair Zheng Shanjie said external risks are on the rise, while economic downward pressure is increasing, and some firms have been unable to adapt to 'involuted' competition, according to SCMP.
Nonetheless, China’s economic fundamentals have not changed, he emphasised.
"There is still great market potential, and leadership has confidence that their full-year economic growth target will be achieved," he added.
8:40 AM
NDRC chairman Zheng Shanjie, said China should increase countercyclical macro policies, ensure necessary fiscal expenditures, speed up the expenditure process, and resolve debt risks, according to South China Morning Post.
He added that the moving forward of reform measures should be implemented, such as a shoring up a national market to attract foreign direct investment.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NDRC Chairman Zheng Shanjie says focus on resolving debt risks
NDRC chairman Zheng Shanjie, said China should increase countercyclical macro policies, ensure necessary fiscal expenditures, speed up the expenditure process, and resolve debt risks, according to South China Morning Post.
He added that the moving forward of reform measures should be implemented, such as a shoring up a national market to attract foreign direct investment.
He added that the moving forward of reform measures should be implemented, such as a shoring up a national market to attract foreign direct investment.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman upgrades call on Chinese stock on positive impact of stimulus blitz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded its call on Chinese stocks to overweight, as it joined a camp of optimists that are touting the positive impact of Beijing’s stimulus blitz.
Gauges tracking the nation’s equities may rise another 15 per cent-20 per cent if authorities deliver on policy measures, strategists including Tim Moe wrote in a note dated Oct. 5. Valuations are still below the historical average, earnings may improve and global investors’ positioning remains light, they added. READ MORE
First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 8:00 AM IST